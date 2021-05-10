BMW raises ante with new dynamic duo, M3 and M4





Significant improvement

It is a new transmission that allows cars to accomplish this feat. BMW has abolished the previous 7 ratio double clutch (DCT) gearbox and replaced it with an 8-speed ZF automatic. This may seem like a big setback, given the tremendous amount of praise accumulated on the DCT during the previous M3 / M4 launch. However, transmission maker ZF has been working hard to develop a traditional torque converter automatic that is comparable to the DCT.

Indeed, the previous DCT shifts faster. The latest ZF automatics aren’t too far away, but they shift gears in just over a tenth of a second. Packaging is where the ZF automatic gearbox goes beyond the DCT. More compact than the DCT, but most importantly, the ZF gearbox can be combined with another version of the all-wheel drive system in the future. This is especially useful in countries with heavy snowfall in winter.

Make a comparison

There is one thing that is certain about the aesthetics of this new duo. It’s either you like it or you don’t like it. No one sits on the fence about this — it’s its polarization. But if you look at its appearance, you’ll see that the M3 and M4 offer what their predecessors are best known for: a great driving experience. Each generation brings performance, processing, technology, and design updates to reflect the passage of time.

The first impression is a sophisticated impression. The new M3 and M4 drive more comfortably through the city streets, especially beyond repaired parking lots. The more isolated, the less likely the driver will experience a connection to the road, which makes it difficult to balance. This may be good for family cars, but for sports cars like the M3 it can have a negative impact on the driving experience.

To alleviate this, BMW has developed a better chassis that accommodates additional power, increases stability and enables high resolution of steering response, while at the same time providing decent comfort. Much of this is due to the excellent Michelin PS4 tires that come standard. Thankfully, drivers can still feel some of this responsiveness and effectiveness acuity through electrically power assisted steering, which can filter out much of the feedback.

BMW engineers decided to make both the coupe and the sedan feel the same and work the same. Even with the addition of two doors, the M3 weighs less than 5kg compared to the M4. So it’s surprising that there is a slight difference in how cars feel on the street. I preferred the M3 sedan by smidgen because it felt more subdued while the M4 felt a bit sharp and edgy. Other than that, they are actually pretty much the same. All you have to do is decide if you want a two-door coupe or a four-door sedan.

Details

Price: $ 461,888 (M3 Competition) $ 466,888 (M4 Competition) Engine: Twin Turbo Inline Six Maximum Output: 510hp at 2750-5500rpm Maximum Torque: 650Nm at 1600rpm Transmission: 8 Speed ​​Steptronic Transmission 0-100km / h: 3.9 seconds maximum Speed: 250km / h (290km / h with driver’s package) Fuel consumption: 9.8-9.6L / 100km

