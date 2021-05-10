The open source promotion plan Summer 2021 is China’s alternative to the Google Summer of Code.





China is currently offering an alternative to the Google Summer of Code. This is an international annual program where students who successfully complete a free open source software coding project during the summer receive the Google Awards.

China’s alternative is called “Summer 2021 of the Open Source Promotion Plan”, also called “Summer 2021” for short, organized by the Academy of Sciences of Software and the openEuler community. This is a global program open to university students around the world who want to participate in the development and maintenance of open source software.

You can only apply for one specific requirement. You must be at least 18 years old at the time of registration. Selected students will be paid according to the complexity of the project and will receive a “bonus” of 12000 RMB ($ 1,867), 9000 RMB ($ 1,400), or 6000 RMB ($ 933) at the end of the project.

Other stakeholders include communities and mentors. The community will provide a list and description of the project and arrange for the mentor to contact the applicant with the program and select one of the applicants to carry out the project during a development period of up to 3 months.

Currently, there are 78 communities accepted for the Summer 2021 program, including Chinese projects such as RT-Thread real-time OS and HybridOS operating system for smart IoT devices, as well as several Apache projects and the international community including Debian. Project is included. Other.

The open source community must apply by May 20th, and students can apply from May 24th to June 13th. The project will then be implemented in two phases, from July 1st to August 15th and from August 16th to September 30th, with an evaluation after each period. The final results will be announced on 22nd October and the “Excellent Project” will be awarded in early November.

For more information on the “Open Source Promotion Plan Summer 2021”, please visit the official website.

Via Phoronix

