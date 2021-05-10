Delipope-grocery Click and Collect Network Set for Launch in Paris — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





A new click-and-collect network will be launched in France that will allow people to receive food orders online.

Arctan’s robotics-based products enable automated order processing at multiple brand collection points.

Retail Robotics CEO and founder ukasz Nowiski and Star Service Group President Herv Street have set up a joint venture under the Delipop brand.

Stephane Legatelois, CEO of Delipop France and former Carrefour supply chain e-commerce director, looks forward to the first multi-brand network of auto-pickup points in e-grocery stores.

Create new milestones and standards that advance the entire ecosystem through automation and robotics. This is a breakthrough innovation in technology and electronic food logistics.

The initiative will serve customers of various French grocery retailers and will open in Paris this year.

The investment in the joint venture will be € 20 million and will cover 30 locations in the first phase of the project. The goal is to create 12 deli pop points in 2021 and up to 1,000 by the end of 2025.

You can process up to 5,000 orders per month in one place.

Robotics networks have also been introduced in the UK, with the first demonstration site of the year in London.

According to official data, the UK online grocery market grew by more than 80% in 2020 to reach more than 20 billion, said Michal Mierzejewski, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Retail Robotics.

The online business accounts for 20% of the UK’s largest retailer’s total grocery sales. This is not a market that you might miss in your global strategy.

