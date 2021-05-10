Clubhouse for Android has finally been released due to a plunge in downloads and hype





Good news if you’ve been eagerly waiting to use Clubhouse on Android. The app has finally arrived, but is now available in limited beta in the United States. The app will soon be available in other countries, according to the company’s blog post. Clubhouse for Android has finally been released in a limited beta. Currently limited to the United States, the company plans to gradually roll out to other English-speaking countries first, and then to other countries around the world.

Clubhouse is a social audio platform released in 2020 as an iPhone-only app. After celebrities in politics, technology, etc. used the platform, it became widespread by word of mouth.

The main attraction of the platform is the audio-only stream, which allows you to join all other work without interruption.

The clubhouse captivated American talk show hosts Oprah Winfrey, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, actor Ashton Kutcher, entertainer Kevin Hart, and rapper Drake.

“We believe Clubhouse will be more complete with Android. We are very grateful to all Android users for their patience,” said the company’s blog post.

Android users can pre-register and be notified when the app is available in their country.

Even if you can log in, you still need an invitation to use the app. Apart from that, the Android version is still in beta, so some features such as linking Twitter and Instagram profiles, creating or managing clubs, and the following topics are not yet available. Clubhouse downloads plummeted by over 90%

Clubhouse downloads peaked in February of this year, with more than 9.6 million installations that month. But since then, downloads have fallen off the cliff. After dropping to 2.7 million downloads in March, the app witnessed an even bigger drop in April, registering only 9,22,000 installs.

With the release of the Android version, the number of app downloads may regain momentum.

However, Clubhouse needs to fend off intensifying competition from established players such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Spotify, and soon Facebook.

Twitter’s commitment to social audio – the new Spaces feature – has already been published and is rolled out to everyone with over 1,000 followers.

Facebook recently announced a live audio room feature that will be rolled out “late this summer.”

Earlier this month, Clubhouse announced a partnership with US-based payment processor Stripe to allow users to send money to creators on the platform.

