UK retailers have halved carbon emissions since 2005 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





UK retailers are above their 2020 carbon reduction targets, according to data released by the UK Retail Consortium.

Shows that carbon emissions have decreased by 49% since 2005, against the goal of an absolute reduction of 25%.

Meanwhile, store and store delivery carbon emissions fell by 46% and 84%, respectively (if growth was controlled).

These goals form part of BRC’s climate change roadmap, helping more than 70 retailers reach net zero by 2040 in the UK retail industry and its supply chain. I promise.

Steve Murrells, CEO of the Co-op Group, will chair the Climate Action Roadmap Steering Group, which aims to drive these goals.

The governing group includes CEOs and senior management from Sainsburys, Iceland, IKEA, Mountain Warehouse, Dunelm, Feelunique, etc. to establish strategies and progress to bring the UK retail industry to net zero by 2040. Supervise

This work is supported by five partnerships, one for each priority area of ​​the roadmap with Crown Estate, DP World, Google, IBM and PWC.

Murrells said: The global community is facing a tremendous climate crisis due to its own causes. We all have to realize that we are partially responsible and that we have to do more to drive change and do it faster. Hmm.

The global response to pandemics shows that it can be achieved when needs are high and urgency is high. The level of cooperation needed to tackle climate change is unprecedented, and the BRC roadmap helps unify UK retailers around a common objective.

Based on our own climate change commitment to reach net zero by 2040 at the latest, Im will lead the Climate Change Roadmap Steering Group to take bold and collective action across the industry. I am honored to be able to contribute to making things fairer for the sake of the planet. ..

We are also proud of the UK retail sector, which is the world leader in this type of collaboration and is the first to move forward.

