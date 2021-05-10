OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Receive OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 with Camera, Network and System Improvements: Report





According to user reports, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 have received the OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update in India. Flagship smartphones will also get the May 2021 Android security patch, including updates, as well as camera, network, and some system improvements. There is no information about when other regions will receive updates. The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 went on sale in March of this year, and both smartphones are ready to run Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11. OnePlus’ flagship smartphone features a rear camera with the Swedish brand Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro change logs

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 updates have been reported by users of the OnePlus forums. According to a screenshot of the OnePlus 9 Pro update change log shared by users, the OnePlus flagship smartphone update is bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch. In addition, this update also brings camera improvements in the form of improved HDR effects and improved rear camera white balance performance. OnePlus also improved the charging performance of smartphones, improved the stability of network communication and Wi-Fi performance, and improved the possibility of keyboard delay. OnePlus has also fixed some known issues and improved system stability.

There is no official confirmation from OnePlus regarding the update. We have contacted you for more information on rollouts and other areas. However, users report that the size of the update is 130MB and that the full build number of the update (OxygenOS 11.2.5.5.LE15DA) indicates that it is for the Indian model of the smartphone. In any case, we recommend that your OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones be updated and recharged while connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection. To manually check for updates on your OnePlus smartphone[設定]>[システム]>[システムアップデート]>[ダウンロードしてインストール]Go to. The user report was first discovered by the GSMArena.

OnePlus 9 specifications

OnePlus 9 will be available in March 2021 and will run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 as mentioned above. It features a 6.55 inch full HD + fluid display AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The flagship smartphone features a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. On the back is a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Selfie photos are equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports warp charge 65T fast charging.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications

Launched with OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro also runs Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11. It features a 6.7 inch QHD + fluid display 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz display. Internally, it’s exactly the same as the OnePlus 9. For optics, it features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Megapixel telephoto shooter, and 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. It also has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65T warp charging fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Is the OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (from 23:00) we’ll talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

