Google Home & Home Mini timer / alarm sound changed the surface of the problem





Google Home and Home Mini can be real companions who can perform tasks such as entertaining when bored or waking up with an alarm every morning.

Many of us who own these smart speakers should have used the alarm or timer function at least once. The sound was pleasant to the ear and was well received by many people.

But recently, the sound changed without prior announcement. Google has introduced new sounds for alarm and timer reminders.

The user woke up on the morning of May 9th to a home mini harp and chirping birds. This wasn’t what they were looking for, so it surprised everyone.

Many reports have already begun to flow on social media platforms where users apparently don’t like the modified alarm sound in Google Home Mini.

Did someone else’s Google Nest change its timer sound on its own? It’s alarming that the technology in my home is essentially sentient beings. (Source)

Google Nest people, if you change the alarm sound of the timer, my dog ​​looks down on it! Please put it back !! (Source)

On the other hand, Google Nest goes to the extreme, with images of flowers flashing on the display with chirps of flowers and birds.

The user is trying to change it to the default sound, but at least for now there is no way to do that.

Users shared the news that Mother’s Day opportunities could be the cause. This sound is probably Google’s Mother’s Day Easter egg.

This was certainly an announcement, a sweet gesture, but the announcement wasn’t heavy enough to reach more people, and the sound choices were inadequate, so Google’s plans went as they expected. did not.

But given the Easter egg from Google, it should soon automatically change to the previous note.

The tech giant’s support receives feedback and says it has already been investigated. There is also a feedback channel in case the sound doesn’t return to normal.

Google is playing with an assistant, and this goes to the list as +1. That said, we will continue to post new developments to you.

Note: Be sure to follow the dedicated Nokia section for more stories like this.

