CSIRO Invests $ 100 Million in Emerging Technologies Research





Australia’s National Scientific Institution will invest $ 100 million in emerging technologies over four years to support economic recovery, including an important focus on digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

CSIRO announced an increase in investment in research programs the day before the federal budget was announced by Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg. This includes $ 50 million to set up a National Artificial Intelligence Center within the institution.

Funding will be directed to five emerging technology growth areas, including biomedical manufacturing, digital manufacturing, digital healthcare, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

Dr. Larry Marshall, CSIRO’s CEO, said the funding would help provide new capacity to the workforce of government agencies and facilitate an economic recovery from Australia’s COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 and Australia’s life experience during a pandemic include predicting and separating COVID hotspots, agile manufacturing to generate the sovereign supply of products that science needs, virtual medicine for the most vulnerable communities, and more. It shows that we can provide excellent solutions to solve our biggest challenges, no matter where they live on our continent, Dr. Marshall said.

The world is facing unprecedented turmoil, which creates new opportunities for bold people, and the actions we take now can pave the way for a brighter future for all Australians.

The increased funding will be allocated as part of CSIRO’s annual planning process and will run until 2024.

Dr. Rob Glenfell, Director of Health and Biosecurity at CSIRO, said that funding for digital healthcare goes far beyond the telemedicine growth seen during the pandemic to drive digital transformation in the sector. Said.

During the COVID period, major changes have occurred in healthcare delivery, especially in the rapid adoption of telemedicine and video conferencing, Dr. Glenfell told Innovation Aus.

We were looking at something bigger, but we looked at the entire segment on how to actually enhance the architecture to provide a safe and efficient healthcare system and how it works in different areas. was doing.

According to Dr. Glenfell, the focus will be on wearables and other data entry to help deliver healthcare, as well as elderly care.

Financial support will enable government agencies to address this issue on a large scale and take advantage of the rapid growth of digital healthcare through pandemics.

With that considerable investment we can do this with a much greater impact. Dr. Glenfell wants to expand this. Make this an Australian medical system, not just a pocket of excellence.

Health is a very complex system. The change process is actually very tedious and rewarding, so if, like COVID, people are actually forced to adopt these technologies and find that they aren’t really that scary, in fact Is an opportunity to extend it. ..

CSIRO aims to partner with various organizations and governments on this mission.

According to Dr. Glenfell, we do not do this ourselves, but many other players: the sector itself, the state and federal governments, and most importantly, those who are cared for by patients and systems. I was doing this with.

Successful investment comes from the enthusiasm and power of other institutions and the creation of collaboration.

Biomedical manufacturing will fund CSIRO working with local businesses to build Australia’s capabilities in developing, manufacturing and commercializing Australian biomedicine.

Digital Manufacturing Strand focuses on automation, robotics, Internet of Things, data analytics, and cybersecurity to facilitate industry access to CSIRO’s expertise and accelerate advances in the latest digital manufacturing. Research and facilities, and industry.

Funding will also be directed to scaling up artificial intelligence applications to support CSIRO’s mission.

It works in conjunction with the $ 50 million National Artificial Intelligence Center, which was announced last week and will be established within CSIRO.

The final element of the investment is to support the next major scientific advance, including quantum technology. This is done through CSIRO’s Future Science Platform.

The federal budget for the second half of last year allocated $ 459 million to CSIRO over four years as a lifeline to close the holes in the agency’s commercial activities created by the ongoing pandemic. Last month, CSIRO also announced that it has joined the Global Power System Transformation, a research consortium focused on accelerating the decarbonization of power systems.

