PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile’s fake APK can harm your phone, so it’s better to wait for the official release next month





All Battleground Mobile India APK files you see on the internet are fake.

HIGHLIGHTS Battlegrounds Mobile India may finally be released in June. Currently, there are no official APK files or download links. You need to avoid falling into fake malicious links that promise access to the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile is PUBG Mobile’s alternative mobile gamer that mobile gamers have been waiting for since last year. PUBG Mobile’s parent company, Krafton, announced last week that it will soon return to India, although the battle royale game PUBG Mobile did not provide a release date. And while the news has provided some rest, some enthusiastic fans are scrutinizing the internet to get Battleground Mobile India faster. Therefore, due to high demand, there are a lot of fake APK files and download links. And accessing them may hurt your phone.

After last week’s announcement, malicious people began flooding the Internet with malicious fake download links claiming early access to Battlegrounds Mobile. A simple search on Google returned thousands of results related to Battlegrounds Mobile downloads. Krafton hasn’t announced anything about APK files, so it’s clear that all these links and APK files that you see on the internet, social media, and even the WhatsApp group of gamer friends are absolutely fake. Also, some of these links and APK files are likely to contain malware and ransomware, which can damage your phone during installation.

Krafton said it will begin pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India prior to its broader release. However, no details were available. As a result, it’s not clear when Indians can sign up for battle royale games or which platform they will arrive at first. Currently, there are many gray areas used by these malicious people.

Think of it as a piece of hope, but YouTuber claims that Battlegrounds Mobile India may arrive in June. According to PUBG Mobile content creator Ocean Sharma (via Sportskeeda), Battlegrounds Mobile will be available in June. He told the publication that the first announcement (the arrival of Battleground Mobile India) could be made and the second announcement, which could be before or after the release of the trailer, could be made by the end of this month. .. And if all goes well, Battlegrounds Mobile will be pre-registered in June. Krafton may also provide the APK file on the game’s new website. This claim is consistent with another YouTuber claim of intimacy with people familiar with development.

In addition, YouTuber claims that Krafton has renamed the Korean version of PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile. Therefore, the two versions may be similar. It is also possible that both versions will be released in about the same time frame.

If these claims turn out to be true, you may see an official APK file or a download link from Krafton next month. And these are the ones you need to download to access Battlegrounds Mobile, rather than being fooled by the fake that is currently rampant on the internet.

Click here for full coverage of India Today.ins on the coronavirus pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos