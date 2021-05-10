How to Start a Women’s Health Technology Brand





Tania Borer launched Elvie in 2013, a brand dedicated to improving women’s health through smart technology. After earning her PhD in HIV / AIDS prevention, she worked for various non-governmental organizations and the United States and was deeply involved in policy and research before becoming frustrated. At the pace of change. For decades she was angry at the lack of innovation in women’s health products and eager to create something special for women.

Having manufactured both pelvic floor cult trainers and breast pumps, Elvie is now one of Europe’s fastest growing companies and is loved by women around the world.

Here she tells us what it takes to launch and run a successful women’s health technology brand.

Get ready to break the taboo …

For some reason, there is a real stigma about women’s health products. This means that we really have to fight in the industry, both when it comes to product naming and just to raise awareness and discussion about these issues. You can’t expect people to launch innovation and adopt it because people aren’t talking about the problem. Therefore, social attitudes also need to change. We will launch new technologies and work to condemn women’s health problems.

Shift it to a positive sphere …

We do not sell traditional health products in ways that women think I have health problems. I need to fix it right away. It will be a negative space. Where is your pelvic floor muscle? It’s like other muscles like your abs! But it doesn’t have to have negative implications around it. So we focused on thinking-how can we put it in a positive place for women? It’s about accepting women first, embracing femininity, and then actually enjoying it!

Always do your research …

Find as much as you can and be very targeted. Know which product and which problem you want to solve. Entrepreneurs not only come up with ideas, but look for issues to pay attention to. Women’s health is a particularly exciting area as it has long been ignored and underserved. That may seem negative, but from an innovation perspective, it’s always an opportunity.

Watch out for female investors …

Venture capitalist funds are generally led by men. A very small amount of money sent to the female founder. Investors tend to want to invest in what they understand. Obviously, men don’t first understand women’s health issues, but even within the scope of medical research, they know money about this. Only 4% of all medical research focuses on women’s health. Therefore, even within the scientific community, there is a lack of money and interest in women’s health.

When I started Elvie, there were only a few other female entrepreneurs, but now there are many more. It is now a well-known industry. Femtech. I think the important thing is that women are taking the lead. Not only is the number of female entrepreneurs increasing in this area, but the number of female investors is also increasing, so major changes may be seen.

Surrounded by the right people …

People often think they may not have the proper skills, especially women when it comes to technology. My advice is not to worry about it. I’ve never worked in technology, and I’ve never worked on the business side. But I think it can actually make you a more humble and better founder or entrepreneur. Ultimately, being an entrepreneur builds a great team. With few skills needed, I was very humble in attracting the best talent and getting them to lead the field.

Have a strong sense of purpose …

As a founder entrepreneur, you really need to be passionate about your work. There are always really difficult times and you just have to keep experiencing it. We first said that the amount rejected by the funder, retailer, would never work for everyone! Throughout, to get over it, we made sure we were listening to our users. We talked to enough women to know that this is a real problem and that this could potentially help them. You need to develop thick skin and stay focused on your goals.

