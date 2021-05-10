Insiders say Microsoft and Adidas are rumored to release an Xbox-themed kick





Both Microsoft and Adidas seem to be ready to start the console sneaker war, and so is it in earnest. Both the sneaker head and the gamer won either way.

(Photo: Mike Egerton / PA image via Getty Images) Xbox signage in the pre-match concourse of the Emirates FA Cup Round 3 at Stoke’s bet365 stadium

TweakTown reports the impending potential for sneaker collaboration between Microsoft and Adidas. Of course, the new sneakers are clearly Xbox-themed. The sneakers are said to be available in four different pairs later this year (around June, according to many insiders) and will continue to be available in new models and colorways until next year.

This was a very clear reaction to the Nike x PS5 partnership featuring NBA star Paul George’s fifth signature sneaker, and it wasn’t really the first time. Nike was already designing PlayStation sneakers when George’s second distinctive kick pair, the PG-2, was released.

Which model is treated as Xbox?

The Sneaker Watchdog Complex reveals that certain adidas sneaker models will be part of the Microsoft Xbox collaboration. Among them is a new model called Forum Tech Boost, which will be released in June. Next are two pairs of Forum Mid Retro, scheduled for release in October, with Forum Tech scheduled for the following month.

(Photo: Nikolas Joao Kokovlis / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) Greece-2021/05/07: In the illustration in this photo, the adidas logo displayed on the smartphone screen is displayed against the background of the adidas website. I will.

The prices for these sneakers haven’t been announced yet, but given the demand for next-generation Microsoft consoles, fans may get every pair they come across. Not many leaked designs, but sneakers are known to come in black and green boxes with the Xbox logo prominent.

All of these models feature adidas patented Boost sole technology for a very comfortable kick.

For sneakers and hype

Microsoft can make a lot of money by partnering with adidas on these Xbox-themed sneakers. During this generation of console wars between the Series X / S and the PlayStation 5, the Xbox is a bit behind in terms of popularity, despite being technically more powerful of the two systems. Microsoft needs to build something from a brand perspective, and the sneaker industry is where profits come very quickly depending on how the market operates.

In addition, the Xbox can learn a lot from Nike’s previous work with Sony and the PlayStation-inspired kick line. And while they’re unlikely to get top-notch athletes to help build hype, their presentation at this year’s E3 will be more than enough.

(Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty Images) Los Angeles, CA-June 12: Game enthusiasts and industry insiders outside the Microsoft Theater at the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 in Los Angeles, CA on June 12, 2018. Get together and experience “XBox”. ..

A highly anticipated game will be announced there, which will inspire fans (especially fanboys). Brand-themed sneakers can act as top cherries. Imagine how much demand would be created if you revealed the details of a game like Halo Infinite. Next, we will announce an official collaboration with a well-known sneaker brand.

