Samsung Galaxy S21FE vs Galaxy S21: How are they different?





There seems to be a Galaxy S21FE this year. The Galaxy S20 FE offered an attractive flagship smartphone for $ 699. This was a killer value, especially when compared to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series. And from all the looks, the S20FE sold good numbers.

So it’s not surprising that Samsung is considering the Galaxy S21 FE and is probably already preparing it. However, there are obvious large bumps on the road. The base model, the Galaxy S21, is currently only $ 800, a $ 200 reduction from previous models.

In this Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S21 showdown, take a closer look at how these phones are compared based on what we know.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE vs Galaxy S21: Price

This is a problem because the Galaxy S21FE sits between the base model Galaxy S21 ($ 799) and the midrange Galaxy A52 5G ($ 499). The Galaxy S20 FE came in for $ 699, so I think Samsung will stick to it, even though it’s only $ 100 cheaper than the S21. That potential Samsung has become even more aggressive and could launch the S21 FE for $ 549 or $ 599, but at this point it’s doubtful.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE vs Galaxy S21: Design and Display

Last year, the Galaxy S20 FE was a slightly slimmer plastic version of the S20. On the surface, the plastic on the Galaxy S device looks bad, but Samsung has created a plastic-glass hybrid that feels like a super-premium plastic. For the Galaxy S21, Samsung brought in the material and helped keep the cost of the S21 down.

For the S21 series, Samsung designed the camera module to blend well with the frame of the device and create a smooth contour. The Galaxy S21 FE expects to do something similar, rather than making the camera module stand out on its own.

(Image credit: Future)

The S21 FE has six color options: navy, lavender, mint, red, white and orange. The S21 is available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom White and Phantom Gray.

For S21s displays, Samsung has adopted a 6.5-inch FHD + AMOLED panel with a variable refresh rate. The display can be downclocked to 48 Hz or cranked to 120 Hz as needed. You can also lock the display at 60Hz to save battery (which makes a noticeable difference on the phone). I imagine the display on the Galaxy S21 FE is similar, but there are rumors that it’s slightly larger than the S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE vs Galaxy S21: Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Immediately, I’m not sure about the Galaxy S21 FEs camera, except for the front-facing camera. Leak says it will be a centrally located 32MP shooter, which should be pretty good.

The Galaxy S21 has three rear cameras. 12MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The S21 FE may reduce the resolution and zoom function of the telephoto lens, reducing costs.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE vs Galaxy S21: Performance

This is where the functional equivalence between the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S21 is common. The latter uses Qualcomms’ latest Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of RAM. The S21 FE should use the same system-on-chip, but Samsung could reduce the RAM to 6GB instead of 8GB.

When it comes to storage, the S21 FE will probably start with 128GB of storage, but it’s still unclear if higher storage options will be offered.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE vs Galaxy S21: Battery Life and Charging

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

One of the areas where the Galaxy S21FE can actually improve the Galaxy S21 is battery life. The regular S21 isn’t bad with a 4,000mAh powerpack, but even in 60Hz mode, it doesn’t reach the average 10 hours found on other phones in Tom’s Guide battery tests. All phones on our best cell phone battery life list have been charged for over 11 hours. There are rumors that the S21 FE may be a bit larger than the S21, so I hope Samsung will use this size increase to include a larger battery.

The S21 series didn’t come with a charger because Samsung got yet another page from Apple’s playbook. The Galaxy S21 is best at just 25W for fast charging. The S21 FE may not have a faster charging feature.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE vs Galaxy S21: Outlook

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

All of this leaves us with some final thoughts. If Samsung cuts the price too much, the Galaxy S21FE will dig into the success of the $ 499 A525G. For example, if the S21 FE arrives for $ 599, you’ll face Samsung’s highly crowded smartphone lineup. This is already a problem with the large-scale adoption of the new Galaxy A series.

The presence of the Galaxy S21 FE raises more questions than it provides a solution. In fact, I think the S21 FE is the answer to a question that no one actually asked in the first place. It seems that the FE model is not needed this year. That said, given that it’s a cheaper way to get into the Galaxy S family, it definitely sells.

