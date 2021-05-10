Import data from another Google Sheets and filter the results to see only what you need





You may have filtered and sorted a large dataset in Google Sheets and want to view that dataset in another Google Sheets without having to copy and paste the data each time the “source” data is updated. There is. To resolve this issue, you need to import the data from the Source worksheet to the Target worksheet. When the source worksheet is updated with new sales or customer data, so is the target worksheet. In addition, the data displayed in the target worksheet should be filtered to show only the data that is needed and important. The key to doing this is the IMPORTRANGE () function in combination with the FILTER () or QUERY () functions. We’ll discuss two ways to import data from another Google Sheets, and explain the pros and cons of each. You can use this “source” Google Sheets as raw data to see this target Google Sheets containing formulas.

Watch the video tutorial for this post / episode below.

Your google spreadsheet is your database

At some point, no matter what team you were working on, the main “database” or “trusted source” was a random Google Sheets. This Google Sheets may have been created by someone on your operations or data engineering team. It may be a data dump from your company’s internal database, and whether you like it or not, it contains business-critical data and your team can’t operate without it. Google Sheets may contain customer data, marketing campaign data, or bug report data exported from your team’s Jira workspace.

The reason users use Google Sheets as their “database” by default is that anyone can access it in their browser. More importantly, if you have an email address, you can easily share that sheet with others. This is probably the worst nightmare for security teams, but at the moment so many teams rely on this Google Sheets that it’s hard to get out of it as a solution.

Credit card customer data

Before we get into the solution, let’s take a look at the dataset. Our “source” dataset is a collection of credit card customer data (5,000 rows) and customer demographics and credit card spending data.

There are a lot of columns in this dataset that I don’t care about. I also want to display only the lines where Education_Level is “Graduate” and Income_Category is “$ 80K- $ 120K”. Perhaps I’m doing an analysis of high-income college graduated credit card customers. How do I get filtered data from graduates earning $ 80K to $ 120K into this “target” sheet?

Google Sheets isn’t the most ideal solution for your database, but you’ll need to use it, so let’s see how to get the data you need for your target from the source Google Sheets. The money function is IMPORTRANGE (), but there are multiple ways to use IMPORTRANGE (), as explained below.

Method 1: The long way of FILTER () and INDEX ()

Using the IMPORTRANGE () function alone only retrieves all the data from the source sheet to the target sheet. The formula below retrieves all data from columns A: U of the source sheet, including customer data for all credit cards.

The first parameter can be the full URL of Google Sheets, but you can also get the sheet ID from the URL and shorten the formula. The second parameter is the column to pull to the target sheet.

Again, this basically provides an exact copy of the source sheet on the current sheet. When the data is updated in the source, so is the target sheet. This may be sufficient for many scenarios. But let’s go further and get the filtered dataset from the source sheet.

Perhaps the first thing that comes to mind is to use the FILTER () function. The question is what to put in the second parameter of the FILTER () function.

The first parameter uses the IMPORTRANGE () function, but the second parameter needs to be filtered by the column of interest with something like this in order to get only the rows where Education_Level is “Graduate”. There is.

= filter (importrange (“1H5JljkscteL2qRMJ8ky342uTeP839jjDGg81c8Eg0es”, “A: U”), F: F = “Graduate”)

F: This doesn’t work because F is referencing the current worksheet. Our dataset is taken from another worksheet and there is no way to filter that source before entering the current worksheet.

The solution is to use the INDEX () function with the FILTER () function as follows:

= filter (importrange (“1H5JljkscteL2qRMJ8ky342uTeP839jjDGg81c8Eg0es”, “A: U”), index (importrange (“1H5JljkscteL2qRMJ8ky342uTeP839jjDGg81c8Eg0es”, “A: U”), 0

This INDEX () function tells Google Sheets to look at the source data, focus on the sixth column, and see which row contains “graduation”.

We want to filter data that includes not only customers with an education level of “graduation” but also customers with salaries of “$ 80,000 to $ 120,000”. Just use this INDEX () trick to add a condition to your FILTER () expression.

= filter (importrange (“1H5JljkscteL2qRMJ8ky342uTeP839jjDGg81c8Eg0es”, “A: U”), index (importrange (“1H5JljkscteL2qRMJ8ky342uTeP839jjDGg81c8Eg0es”) “80: U”), “A: U”

We know that we have a filtered list of about 300 rows.

Pros and cons of this method

The main advantage of this method is that you are using a function that you are already familiar with. The main trick is to know how to use the INDEX () function inside the FILTER () function.

This method has some drawbacks and is not recommended (especially if the dataset is large). You only need to execute the IMPORTRANGE () function twice, just filtering the two columns. Imagine 10 columns of filtering. We need a more scalable method than nesting the IMPORTRANGE () function multiple times in the FILTER () function. This method will definitely slow down over time for large datasets.

Another drawback is that you can’t control the number of columns returned. The source data has 21 columns and all 21 columns are returned. If the returned columns can’t be filtered, what’s the point of filtering the dataset? You’ll hide a series of columns in your target worksheet that aren’t important to you so they don’t feel right.

Finally, the column headers for this method are manually entered. The formula for this method is actually entered in cell A2 and you can copy the column header and paste it in row 1. That is, if new columns are added to your source data, don’t forget to add those column headers to. Target worksheet. It’s also not the best way to keep this Google Sheets for a long time.

Method 2 (recommended): Use QUERY () with a little SQL

The QUERY () function is a relatively advanced function in Google Sheets. Episode 32 was about how to use the QUERY () function. It’s rarely used because you need to know a little about SQL. To filter the source data to customers who are “graduates” and earn “$ 80K- $ 120K”, the formula is:

= query (importrange (“1H5JljkscteL2qRMJ8ky342uTeP839jjDGg81c8Eg0es”, “A: U”), “SELECT Col1, Col3, Col6, Col7, Col8, Col9 WHERE Col6 =’Graduate’ and Col8 =’$ 80K- $ 120K'”

Like the FILTER () function, IMPORTRANGE () is the first parameter. The second parameter is where you need to do some SQL magic to pull the data you need. All of these columns after the SELECT clause are just columns to pull to the target sheet. This makes this method more powerful than the first method because you can specify the required columns from the source Google Sheets. Normally, when using the QUERY () function, you can refer to a column by referencing the column character. IMPORTRANGE () requires the use of the “Col” prefix.

Then add the condition after the WHERE clause. The trick here is to count the number of columns to filter. In this case, “Col6” is Education_Level and “Col8” is Income_Category.

What is the last “1” before the closing brace? This just tells Google Sheets that the source data has a header, so you can pull back the column names associated with the filtered data. You now have this excellent filtered dataset that contains only the columns you are interested in.

Pros and cons of this method

In addition to being a much shorter expression, the QUERY () function captures column names. That is, when you enter a formula in cell A1 of your target Google Sheets, the data and column names are dynamically updated as the source data changes. So you don’t have to worry about copying and pasting column names from the source Google Sheets. This means that long-term maintenance of the target sheet will be much easier.

Main disadvantages:

QUERY () is a difficult function to learn. Learning the new syntax is difficult, so if you want to use QUERY () for more advanced filtering and sorting, you need to learn more SQL. Column numbers are subject to change. This also exists in the first method, but you need to keep track of the column numbers in the source Google Sheets. When new columns are added, you need to adjust the SELECT clause to “select” the appropriate columns and bring them into your target Google Sheet. The last word about using Google Sheets is the database.

You can spend another episode about the pros and cons of using Google Sheets as a database for your team or company, but try to keep the last word short.

People who don’t use Google Sheets and Excel every day get tired of finding such workarounds to get the data they need. The sooner you accept that business-critical data is inevitably stored in an Excel file or Google Sheets, the sooner you can get the job done. I’ve written about unconventional spreadsheet use cases before, and this scenario is no exception.

I know the database is in Google Sheets. That won’t change. Find the easiest way to get that data into another sheet so you can perform more interesting analyzes that are important to your business. If you’re interested in the data that resides in the database and that analysts can query the data using different BI tools, join data engineering and become a change agent within your organization to move everyone out of the spreadsheet. You should consider doing it. It’s a huge task, and most of the time it’s a difficult battle.

