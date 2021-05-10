Security researchers say Apple AirTag was hacked and found a loophole to change the firmware





Apple AirTag, a Bluetooth tracker announced last month, is said to have a security loophole that allows hackers to change the firmware to help find lost items. Security researchers have demonstrated loopholes by hacking AirTags using reverse engineering. Researchers claimed on Twitter that they could change the default NFC link available from the tracker by reflashing the microcontroller. This seems to be the first successful jailbreak attempt at AirTag, which Apple claims to be designed with privacy and security at its core.

German security researcher Thomas Roth, dubbed Stack Smashing on social media, tweeted on Sunday that he was able to successfully hack Apple AirTag by breaking into a microcontroller. He claimed to have reprogrammed AirTag and changed the firmware after accessing the microcontroller.

As shown in the video posted on Twitter, changes made by security researchers have allowed us to tweak AirTag’s capabilities and place custom NFC links when in lost mode.

Normally, when AirTag is in lost mode, scanning with an NFC-enabled smartphone such as an iPhone or Android smartphone will display a notification with a link to the found.apple.com website (part of Find My). Network) Displays information about the owner.

Instead of displaying information about the user, hackers can take advantage of the loopholes displayed on Twitter to target anyone who finds the lost AirTag to a malicious website. However, Ross said in a tweet that it took hours to make the corrections. He also said he had bricked some AirTags before he succeeded.

At the time of its official announcement last month, Apple claimed privacy and security as the core features of AirTag. However, according to a tweet posted by Roth, Cupertino may need to provide an update to block firmware level changes.

Gadgets 360 is asking Apple for comment and will update this space when the company responds.

