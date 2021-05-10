Search for Google Photos Alternatives – Manila Bulletin





June 1, 2021 is approaching. If you haven’t heard the news that Google Photos will end unlimited free storage at the end of the month, you need to understand what to do in just over two weeks. Google offers 15GB of cloud storage to share with Google Docs, photos and videos. Photos / videos and documents uploaded by AFAIK, May 2021 will not count towards the 15GB limit unless the photos are of their original quality. For the original quality, it runs out of the 15GB limit. So, after June 2021, you need to be careful about how you use that 15GB of storage unless you plan to pay for additional storage.

A 15GB document is sufficient, but in most cases it’s more than enough, but not enough for photos and videos, especially original quality photos. So I think you either use some cash as a pony to buy more storage, or just look for a replacement.

Personally, I’m looking for an alternative solution that I’m sure will not be used to train machine learning algorithms for identifying objects such as faces. First, consider if you need a similar cloud-based solution, or is it okay to store it locally?

When it comes to privacy, storing documents locally is the best way to protect your privacy. With 2TB of portable storage, you can get back to less than $ 100. Once you have your favorite photo organizer, that’s basically all you need. I remember using ACDSee and Irfanview on Windows 35 years ago, but now I’m using the Stock Photo app on my Mac. There is also DigiKam, which is open source software. There are network-based storage solutions such as Seagate and Western Digital, which may come with free or freemium software.

In addition to the Photos app you use on your Mac, Resilio Sync uses Resilio Sync to automatically back up your photos from your iPhone to several different storage solutions locally and in the cloud. As you can see, I have multiple backups.

Speaking of the cloud, my favorite cloud-based photo storage alternative to Google Photos is Flickr.com. A $ 60 / year pro subscription offers unlimited storage. Compare this to Google’s 200GB (US $ 2.99 / month) or 2TB (US $ 9.99 / month) to determine if Flickr.com is worth US $ 60 / year. I’m using deGoogle, so Flickr is my choice.

Of course, there is Apple’s iCloud, which is similar to Google except for surveillance. Alternatively, you can choose one of the PixelFed.org hosts, or even better, start your own server and deploy pixelfed. It’s free open source, after all.

The era of free and unlimited TL; DR is over and it’s time to start paying. So what are you going to do? Choose your poison, as they say. good luck!

