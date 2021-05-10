Closing Innovation Week with Coldwell Banker





Last week, Coldwell Banker brought Inman’s audience into its technology philosophy. No matter how great your product is, you need to accomplish one thing above all else. It is to help Coldwell Banker agents lead an extraordinary life.

From CEO and President M. Ryan Gorman to field agents, these videos frankly explain how the brand’s technology suite is developed and how it fulfills its promises.

Grow your business in critical moments

Whether you’re new to business or at the top of the game, the Coldwell Bankers Technology Suite is at your fingertips at every stage. Our mission is to create products that support agents at every critical moment.read more

Coldwell Banker uses agents as well as agents to build technology products

At Coldwell Banker, we build products with agents, not just agents. Coldwell Banker President and CEO M. Ryan Gorman explains that agent feedback is the key to creating technology that makes agents more productive.read more

Encounter of ingenuity and excellence

Find out how Caldwell Bankers’ technology suite products help agents sell more homes, make more money, work more efficiently, and lead extraordinary lives. ..read more

Innovative technology that works for agents

Coldwell Banker has a renowned legacy of innovation that delivers meaningful results to agents and their customers. David Marine, Chief Marketing Officer at Coldwell Banker, talks about how collaboration with a network of 100,000 agents has helped build industry-leading technology products.read more

Top Agent Technology Pick

Living an extraordinary life means loving what you are doing and where you are doing it. Coldwell Banker’s Technology Suite helps agents sell more homes, make more money, work more efficiently and lead extraordinary lives. Listen to Coldwell Banker Realty’s affiliated agents Ricardo Rodríguez, Shannon Byerley, Pat Quan, Allison Kaiser, and Christopher Dmung.read more

