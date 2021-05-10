Apple vs. Epic trial document reveals loss on Xbox console sales and Sony’s cross-play deal





Shannon Liao

This week, tech giant Apple and billion-dollar video game company Epic Games faced off in court in an antitrust proceeding that could change the way smartphones are used. In addition to providing insight into how Epic Games is internal, this trial contains multiple pieces of evidence from third parties such as Microsoft and Sony.

These documents shed light on details such as Xbox finances and negotiations between PlayStation and Epic. While some of these revelations have long been known for closing followers in the gaming industry, high-profile trials have exposed a larger audience to some spectacular information. For a secret industry like the video game market, a pile of uploaded documents gives you a glimpse of what’s happening in a closed room.

-Xbox has always been sold for loss

During the trial process, Apple referred to Microsoft and Sony as industry peers with practices that justify a 30% rate for iOS. Both companies charge Epic the same fee. To counter this, Epic argues that console makers such as Microsoft and Sony need to cut game sales in digital stores by 30% because their hardware is sold at a loss.

Lori Wright, Microsoft’s vice president of business development, confirmed in testimony that the company sells its Xbox console in the red and has never made a profit from selling hardware. Wright said it’s more important for users to “have a console” and enjoy an “end-to-end user experience” that includes purchasing Xbox games and subscriptions.

Microsoft explained in a statement Thursday: “The gaming business is a profitable and fast-growing business for Microsoft. The console gaming business has traditionally been a hardware subsidy model. Gaming companies sell consoles at a loss to attract new customers. Game sales and online service subscriptions. “

Historically, other consoles have followed a similar business model, thanks to research and research and development, 300 per unit sold, according to Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Nico Partners, who named Sony’s PlayStation 3 as the console. It is estimated that he lost the dollar. Development costs for adding Blu-ray and a specially designed “Cell” processor.

“It’s common for console hardware to sell at a loss (at first) and for software to make a profit, which is the same as the razor and razor blade models,” Ahmad said. .. “Software and services have a high rate of return, especially when distributed digitally, but a low rate of return on hardware, even negative at first.”

Meanwhile, Apple’s sale of the iPhone is very profitable, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in December last year.

“I think Apple’s hardware sales are one of the most profitable business lines in the history of the world. We have a lot of markups on our hardware because we are building great hardware and it’s worth it. There is, “says Sweeney. “But the console business model is different. Sony and Microsoft are generally losing money on hardware across console generations.”

According to Sweeney, the problem with Epic is that Apple’s 30% commission is at the top of the money it gets from people who buy iPhones and iPads. “It’s not subsidizing the hardware. When you bought the device, you paid it and paid Apple a huge profit margin.”

Apple said Wednesday that it doesn’t think the debate will actually move the needle on antitrust law.

-Sony had a problem allowing “Fortnite” gamers to play with users on other platforms

After Sony requested confidentiality, two documents Apple submitted as evidence about Sony were deleted. However, both were already published in the online repository of evidence. As Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said on Tuesday, “At this point, I don’t know if the genie is out of the bottle.”

In a single email thread recorded in the deleted document, Joe Kreiner, Vice President of Business Development at Epic Games, announces the ability for Epic and Sony to cross-play or play simultaneously on the PlayStation with users on other platforms. If possible, he said, “Epic (it won’t get in the way to make Sony look like a hero.”

“I’m sorry I felt things were moving too slowly on the PlayStation and cross-platform play epics. I got the impression that there was no cross-platform movement with Microsoft,” said Geo Corsi, Sony’s senior director. Did he add, “Cross-platform play is not a slam dunk, regardless of title size.”

hiccup? It wasn’t clear to Sony how the PlayStation benefited from the deal. Many companies have been exploring the idea, but “no one can explain how cross-console play can improve the PlayStation business,” Corsi said.

Kreiner replied that cross-play can increase player engagement and increase revenue. “Microsoft is approaching a solution. I’m with them tonight,” he said.

In the end, Epic got what it wanted. In September 2018, PlayStation announced that it would be possible to cross-play on “Fortnite”. Part of the deal included Epic, who agreed to pay Sony royalties if revenue fell below certain thresholds by enabling cross-play. Epic CEO Sweeney confirmed in Monday’s testimony that Epic had to pay Sony, such as when someone made an in-game purchase on the iPhone but played most of the time on the PlayStation. did.

-Games that will appear in 2021

Xbox also raised a bit in future Xbox Game Pass deals. Set in the Chernobyl off-limits area, the horror first-person shooter STALKER 2 will be a three-month console-only game to be released later this year, according to a presentation of the game portfolio submitted in the evidence.

According to the presentation, the space-themed adventure game “The Gunk”, in which the two survive and reach a resource-filled planet, is scheduled to be released before “STALKER 2”, and the Xbox Game Pass will be permanent. It will be a limited edition. .. Specific details about the game and its releases had already been announced, but the length of the exclusive deal and the timing of each release were unknown.

In the same presentation, two members of the Xbox team, Mike Mace and Jon Katz, elaborated on how they played on the PlayStation-only “The Last of Us Part II” in a case study, making the game “very rare.” And said he was moving forward. “The art of storytelling stories in video games.” The Xbox team writes that art is more important, whether everyone likes or enjoys the game.

Microsoft also monitored companies such as Tencent, Nintendo, Sony, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, and Activision Blizzard, according to an internal financial statement dated May 2020, to see how well their competitors are making money. We estimate regularly.

The Epic v. Apple trial will continue for another two weeks, and Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to take the position of a witness towards the end. As more documentation is entered into the evidence, we will dig into them to gain more insight into the gaming industry.

