An additional $ 45 million from the Apple Awards iPhone Glass Supplier Corning Advanced Manufacturing Fund





Apple today gives Corning, a longtime iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch glass supplier, an additional $ 45 million from the Advanced Manufacturing Fund, based on the $ 200 million 2017 and $ 250 million 2019 awards. Announced that it will be awarded.

A total investment of $ 495 million supported Corning’s ongoing research and development on “state-of-the-art glass processes” and led to the creation of “ceramic shields, a new material that is stronger than smartphone glass.” “.

Jeff Williams, Apple COO:

“Apple and Corning have a long history of working together to achieve the impossible,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer. “From the first’iPhone’glass to the innovative ceramic shields in the iPhone 12 lineup, our collaboration has changed the perspective of smartphone cover design and durability. Ceramic shields are a prime example of the technology that deep innovation can make when it meets power. Corning, with a history of 170 years, is a testament to the ingenuity of the American workforce. “

With the support of Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund, experts from both companies have collaborated to develop a new glass ceramic that draws its strengths from nanoceramic crystals produced at the Corning plant in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. It was made.

The new material is made possible by the high temperature crystallization step of forming nanocrystals in the glass matrix. These special crystals are kept small enough to make the material transparent. The resulting material constitutes the innovative ceramic shield that Apple used to create the new front cover for the iPhone in the iPhone 12 lineup. Prior to ceramic shields, embedded crystals traditionally affected the transparency of the material. This is an important element of the iPhone’s front cover, as many features such as displays, cameras, and Face ID sensors require optical transparency to function.

According to Apple, Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund, founded in 2017, “cultivates and supports innovative production and highly skilled jobs that help drive a new era of technology-driven manufacturing” in the United States. aims for.

The $ 5 billion fund award has brought breakthrough innovations, from supporting the development of advanced laser technology in Texas to accelerating the supply of Covid-19 sample collection kits to US hospitals.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos