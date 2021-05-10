Google changes logo requirements for AMP structured data





Google has updated the requirements for logo structured data in AMP articles. This update clarifies how publishers can view their logo’s structured data to keep their rich results available.

Logo structured data

Logo structured data is used by Google to display the correct logo in the rich results of search results and the Knowledge Panel.

It is important to specify the logo correctly without making a mistake in the structured data.Incorrectly coding logo structured data can prevent Google from displaying the logo correctly in the rich results or knowledge panel.

Logos are structured data properties. You can think of a property as a thing, and a structured data type as an attribute of that property.

There are two expected types of logos (logo property attributes).

The two expected types are:

Logos are used in the following types of structured data:

BrandOrganizationPlaceProductService

However, this change only affects structured data of the Article structured data type and may be the most frequently used in the Organization structured data type.

What has been updated to the logo structured data?

Updating the developer page is actually a description. This update clarifies Google’s logo requirements for AMP structured data.

There are two ways to code structured data for your logo.

Publishers can use the ImageObject type to write their logo. Publishers can also use the Logo property to tell what the logo is.

Differences between structured data properties and types

The type is a property attribute. You can think of a property as a thing. Type can be thought of as an attribute of that.

For example, a car is an example of a property, and the color of that car can be an attribute.

An example of how to display a logo on AMP structured data

Google has published the following example of the ImageObject type of logo structured data.

{“@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “NewsArticle”, “publisher”: {“@ type”: “Organization”, “name”: “Google”, “logo” : {“@ type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://google.com/logo.jpg”}}}

The important parts of the above structured data are:

“logo”: {“@ type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://google.com/logo.jpg”

It features a logo property of type ImageObject, followed by the URL of the actual logo. It takes three lines to explain what the logo is.

This is another way to display logo properties using just the URL.

{“@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “NewsArticle”, “publisher”: {“@ type”: “Organization”, “name”: “Google”, “logo” : “Https://google.com/logo.jpg”}}

In the above example, it only takes one line to explain what the logo is.

“Logo”: “https://google.com/logo.jpg”

The update on Google’s developer page was to make it clear that either method could be used.

Google’s change log for this update was announced as follows:

“We’ve changed the publisher logo requirements for AMP Article structured data to more accurately reflect our understanding of both raw URLs and ImageObject markup.”

Quote

Read the updated developer page here:

https://developers.google.com/search/docs/data-types/article#article-types

