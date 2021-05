Roku was surprised because Google added YouTube TV to the YouTube app.

Since last week, Google and Roku have been in a fierce brawl over “antitrust behavior” on the part of Mountain View tech giants. During a public controversy, Roku removed the YouTube app from the channel store, but Google managed to develop a workaround for Smart Alec.Read also-This Qualcomm chip bug affects about 30% of phones worldwide: Report

The tech giant has updated the regular YouTube channel on Roku devices with a shortcut to the YouTube TV service. This allows you to access Youtube TV from within the YouTube app. In Google’s blog post, existing members are on the main YouTube app[YouTubeTVに移動]It states that you can easily access YouTube TV by clicking.Also read-Google will start enabling two-factor authentication by default to maintain the protection of selected users

“This update will be available to all Roku YouTube TV members in the next few days, and we plan to extend it to as many devices as possible over time,” Google said in a blog post.Read Also-A new privacy section of the Google Play Store reveals the data the app collects from users and how they are used.

In particular, after the previous contract expired last week, Roku removed the YouTube TV dedicated app from the channel store to prevent new downloads. Google asked Roku to promise to improve the quality of its hardware to support high-definition content, but Roku didn’t seem to be compliant. The recent move has been a setback for Roku, but in response to Google’s workaround, it calls the company an “unchecked monopoly.” It criticized Google’s decision to bundle services together, citing it as a “predatory business practice.”

“Google’s actions are the clear actions of unchecked monopolies who are committed to breaking fair competition and undermining consumer choice. YouTube’s announcement of the bundle is by Congress, the Justice Secretary, and It highlights the types of predatory business practices Google uses that are being investigated by regulators around the world. Roku isn’t demanding an additional $ 1 monetary value from YouTube TV. Stop Google from anti-competitive behavior of manipulating user search results to gain their own financial benefits and stop requiring access to sensitive data that other partners on the platform do not receive today I just asked for it, “Roku replied (via The Verge).

Although no settlement has been reached yet, Google also mentioned in discussions with other partners that it would protect free streaming devices for YouTube TV subscribers from facing access issues like Roku. In addition to the YouTube controversy, the company “has ongoing and long-term discussions with Roku to prove that the new device meets our technical requirements.” This move has certainly confused Roku, but at least it helps YouTube members access both services under one umbrella.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos