Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with an internal flip camera that acts as both a front and rear camera, patent pending





Last month, Xiaomi patented a new smartphone with a unique camera design. The patent reveals a mobile phone with a camera module designed like a lightning strike on the back. The patent was filed by a Chinese smartphone maker in October 2020 and was published last month on April 20, 2021. Now, the Letsgodigital people have discovered yet another interesting patent by Xiaomi. According to the details published by Letsgodigital, Xiaomi has patented a smartphone with a rotating underscreen camera. This patent was filed by Xiaomi in February 2020 with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Let’s find out more about this first.

Xiaomi patent details with under-display camera

According to Letsgodigital, this new Xiaomi patent was published by WIPO on April 29, 2021. The patent reveals how Xiaomi integrates an internal rotating camera into a smartphone. The patented device features an under-display selfie camera. Under-display selfie camera technology was already demonstrated by Xiaomi in August 2020. Looking at previous information, Xiaomi plans to announce a smartphone with a 3rd generation under-display camera in 2021. The company has already confirmed that. Production of under-display cameras will begin this year. The new patent application gives us ideas, much like the company plans to assemble an internally rotating camera into a smartphone.

If you look at the details of the patent revealed by WIPO, you can see that the flip camera module is located on the back of the screen and has at least one camera lens. By default, the camera is facing backwards and is part of a larger camera module consisting of multiple lenses. Looking at the image below, you can see that only the top lens (shown in orange) of the triple camera setup is rotatable, and the other two lenses remain intact at the rear. The upper camera lens can be rotated in the front using a magnet or electric drive module and processor. If the selfie camera is active in the front, you need to disable the surrounding display area of ​​the camera module to capture enough ambient light. Based on the details of the document by WIPO, Xiaomi may prefer magnetic modules for flip camera mechanism. The final image shows the module that handles this flip camera mechanism.

The main advantage of this technology is that the company can integrate the same camera on the front and back. This also protects the lens from dust and damage. Rumor has it that Xiaomi may introduce this under-display selfie camera technology to the next Mi MIX 4 smartphone. In addition, Xiaomi is said to be planning to integrate the under-display selfie camera into future foldable smartphones. As the days go by, we need to learn more from the brand about plans to bring under-display cameras to smartphones.

