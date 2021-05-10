Spectacular Deal: Save Up to $ 700 With Samsung Galaxy S21





If you’re trying to get the best Android smartphone, but the high prices always seem to get in the way, don’t worry. When I found a great deal with Samsung, I can save a lot of $$.

For a limited time, Samsung can save up to $ 700 on the Galaxy S21 series thanks to its new qualified trade-in scheme. This is the biggest savings available right now on the Galaxy S21. In fact, we haven’t seen any such price cuts on any phone since the sale of Black Friday last year. Please hurry as the stock is limited.

Galaxy S21 (with trade-in): $ 799 to $ 99 @ Samsung This deal offers up to $ 700 off Samsung’s flagship smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. 12MP main, 12MP ultra wide and 64MP telephoto rear cameras are also available.

Galaxy 21 Plus (with trade-in): Now it was $ 999 @Samsung This deal can save up to $ 700 with a qualified trade-in on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. This smartphone has a larger 6.7-inch 120Hz display. Otherwise, you’ll get the same Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and the same triple rear camera.

Galaxy S21 Ultra (with trade-in): $ 1,199 Now $ 499 @ Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 40MP front camera. The rear camera sensor includes a 108MP main lens, 12MP super wide angle, 10MP 3x telephoto and 10MP 10x telephoto. Earn $ 50 Samsung Credits, Samsung SmartTags and 4 Months YouTube Premium.

Currently, this offer applies only to US customers, but Samsung also offers free express delivery, so you can get a new Android device in just two days.

With this offer, you can save up to $ 700 from the $ 1,199 price on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, or take advantage of the option to trade in your previous phone for $ 799 / $ 999 on the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus models.

Also, don’t worry if your old phone screen is cracked. You can still trade in and reduce each price by up to $ 473. Prices vary depending on the model you trade in, but for an Apple iPhone 12 with a cracked screen, you’ll get a discount of only $ 473.

You can also earn an additional $ 200 credit for new Galaxy S21 accessories.

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 review awarded the Editor’s Choice badge for its stunning display, powerful camera lens, stunning design, and overall powerful performance. This flagship smartphone features a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage all packed into a sleek design.

The Galaxy S21 thrives with its photography capabilities. The rear camera includes a 12MP wide lens (f / 1.8), a 12MP ultra wide lens (f / 2.2), a 64MP telephoto lens (f / 2.0) and a 3x hybrid zoom / 30x digital. It also has a 10MP front camera and supports high quality 8K video recording at 24fps. Camera lenses can provide pictures full of vibrant colors and impressive levels of detail.

When tested, we were also impressed with its colorful and lively display. Great for watching movies, watching photos and playing games. Overall, the Samsung S21 is a major upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S20 and its photography capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus offers almost the same specifications and features as the base model, while offering a larger 6.7-inch display. The fact that you can get this phone at a discount of up to $ 700 steals it. And if you are interested in a bigger display, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is for you. This premium smartphone has the same specs as the base model and a huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display. And with S-Pen support, you can be more productive when performing tasks such as photo and video editing.

If you’re having a hard time making a decision, check out the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra guides and choose the right one.

