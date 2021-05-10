COVID-19 Crisis: Google Tests New Map Features That May Help Users Know About Beds, Medical Oxygen





Google has announced an update to its efforts to support COVID-19-related relief efforts in India. This includes testing a new pilot feature on the map that can inform users about beds and medical oxygen in specific locations, such as hospitals and medical oxygen suppliers.

This feature is tested in a specific location and depends on the crowdsourcing response from the user. Based on the feedback the company has received, Google will roll it out to more locations.

If someone is at a particular hospital or oxygen supplier’s location, Google Maps can prompt you to ask some questions about the availability of beds or medical oxygen, depending on the location. The responses of these users may prove useful to other potential users who may later visit the location. However, as the second wave of COVID-19 causes severe bed shortages in most hospitals, this information may need to be constantly updated, which proves difficult to verify accuracy. ..

Google acknowledges that “features are based on user-generated content and are not provided by authorized sources, so it may be necessary to verify the accuracy and freshness of the information before using it.” I will.

Google also shares the location of 23,000 COVID-19 vaccination centers nationwide on maps and searches. This feature works in English and eight other Indian languages. It also shows 2,500 test centers for COVID-19 on both platforms.

According to the company’s blog post, Google is working with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make more vaccination center information available to users across India. It is also emphasized that when users search for vaccines on Google, they will see an “information panel that provides up-to-date information on vaccine safety, efficacy, and side effects.” The panel also contains “registration information that directs users to the Co-WIN website”.

Google also states that it publishes “trustworthy information about vaccines in a series of playlists” on YouTube to prevent the spread of false information about the problem. We are also expanding the scope of our health information campaigns, including campaigns to find out about vaccines, encouraging people to focus on reliable information and content about vaccines.

In April, Google announced a bailout fund of Rs 135 to fight COVID-19 in India. Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that the company will donate to Give India, UNICEF for medical supplies, and other organizations that support high-risk communities. In an interview with CNN, Pichai said he was heartbroken about the situation in his home country. “The situation is dire and it’s painful to see it. I don’t think the worst has come yet,” Chennai-born CEO told CNN.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos