Sony admits that the PS5 replenishment problem will not be resolved until next year





It’s hard to buy a PlayStation 5. We already know this, and all the tech sites out there probably now sound like broken records. But, at least according to Sony itself, obviously this reality won’t end soon.

(Photo: Kiyoshi Ota via Getty Images / Bloomberg) The Sony Corporation sign can be seen outside the Tokyo headquarters on Friday, February 1, 2019. Sony has lowered its earnings forecast this year and has become the latest big technology company suffering from a slowing global economy.

Sony says the PS5 issue will continue until 2022, as reported by the tech watchdog TechRadar. This claim seems to come from a few analysts who want to remain anonymous. According to these people, Sony is struggling to keep up with astronomical levels of demand, primarily due to the current global shortage of semiconductors.

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said he believes that demand for the PlayStation 5 will not slow in 2021 even if Sony gains more supply and continues to produce the system at its current capacity. Has been done.

Therefore, for those who are keen to see PS5 restock updates, it may still be unlucky until 2022.

Is Sony doing something too?

Simply put, that’s right. But you can’t really do anything about the recent lack of components.

Many of the world’s semiconductors are produced in one country, Taiwan. Almost every electronics manufacturer gets chips from Taiwan’s fabs, with the exception of something like Intel, which produces it in-house. Sony is one of them, and designed the PS5 to have two AMD chips (CPU and GPU) made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC).

But the problem is that Taiwan has been hit by an extreme drought, and the Wall Street Journal reports that the island is the worst in more than 50 years. And for those who don’t know, in order to manufacture CPUs and graphics cards, you need a stable supply of clean water. So you have it: no water or chips.

Apart from this, Sony is also considering alternatives, such as redesigning the PS5 to make it cheaper to manufacture. Rumor has it that the company plans to equip consoles with more affordable semi-custom processors to reduce overall production costs without sacrificing performance. But until this news is confirmed by official sources, it basically doesn’t mean anything.

(Photo: Chesnot / Getty Images) Paris, France-October 30: Sony’s PlayStation logo will be displayed during “Paris Game Week” in Paris, France on October 30, 2019. “Paris Game Week” is an international video game trade fair that will be held from October 29th to November 3rd, 2019.

Restoration to normal state is still far away

Gamers have only one option left, as everything is happening in the tech field. That is to wait. I don’t think the drought in Taiwan will be gone soon. In fact, the main source of water for semiconductor fabs on the island is very poor, with only 7% full, as reported by Yahoo.

Inventory will not be replenished until the drought is avoided. According to ComicBook.com, people will not be able to easily purchase a PlayStation 5 console until mid-2022. The same applies to the Xbox Series X and S. The PS5 refill tracker stays blank or stuck, which is very disappointing. PlayStation 5 has so many great games that people miss it because they couldn’t buy the system. Sony is not the main issue here. It would be of great help if more people could see it.

