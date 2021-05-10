File Sharing 101: How to actually share files between Google Drive and OneDrive





Sharing files on Google Drive or OneDrive is not difficult.

Need to share a large file, or a photo or video that doesn’t fit in your email? Never be afraid. Easily send almost anything online to your colleagues, family and friends. In most cases, you can send it for free.

Enter the two most common options for sharing files, photos and videos: Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. This section describes how to choose the best cloud file sharing service, how much it costs to use it, and how to actually share files with other users. (See also a comparison of the best cloud storage services in 2021.)

How to choose a file sharing service: Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive

The file sharing service you use may depend on the ecosystem you are already using (Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) or Microsoft 365). If your workplace manages the files you use, you probably have no choice. However, if you are considering signing up for personal use, you may want to know a little about each service.

If you’re using Google’s productivity apps (Gmail, documents, calendars, etc.), it makes sense to use Google Drive. With the drive, you get 15GB of free storage for everything you upload, including photos, videos, and documents. If you need more space, you can sign up for Google One, Google’s storage subscription service. The Google One plan starts at $ 2 / month in the US for 100 GB of storage and other features such as discounts on the Google Store.

If you’re using Outlook or Windows 10 (which you can still download for free) and are familiar with the Microsoft ecosystem, OneDrive may be a better choice. Microsoft 365 subscribers (who also have access to apps such as Word and Excel) have 1TB of storage available. Non-subscribers can sign up for OneDrive Basic for free and have 5GB of storage available. Or, like the Google One base tier, the OneDrive standalone plan costs $ 2 per month with 100GB of storage.

Both Google Drive and OneDrive are compatible with Android and iOS, and Windows and MacOS desktops.

How to share files on Google Drive

Google Drive offers 15GB of free storage, but it must be shared between all Google accounts.

Are you using Google Drive? Here’s how to share files in stages:

1. On your computer, go to drive.google.com.

2. Right-click on the folder or file you want to share.

3. If you want to share with people or groups[共有]Click.[ユーザーとグループの追加]Enter your email address in the field. On the next screen, you can see that it is set to the editor by default. That is, you can make changes to the file and add photos. You can change it to a commenter or viewer by clicking the dropdown. Add messages as needed,[送信]Click. The people you share it with will receive an email with a link to the file or folder.

4. If you want to get a shareable link that you can send to an individual or group, right click on the folder or file and[リンクの取得]Click (at the bottom)[共有]Click to see this as well. window). The default setting is limited. This means that only the person who shared the file with the above steps can open the link. Anyone can change it by clicking on it. That is, anyone who knows the link can open it.[誰でも]If you select, you can decide from the dropdown whether you want those users to be able to edit, comment, or view the file. Click Copy Link.

Or open any file and it’s in the upper right corner[共有]You can also click to see these options.

How to share files on OneDrive

The free OneDrive Basic plan offers 5GB of storage.

If you’re using OneDrive, here’s how to share your files:

1. Go to the OneDrive website and sign in with your Microsoft account (or work or school account).

2. Click the circle in the top corner of the item and select the file or folder you want to share. You can also select and share multiple items (although you can’t do this with your work or school account).

3. At the top of the page[共有]Click.

4. Enter the email address or group you want to share. Click the pencil icon next to this field and choose whether you want to be able to edit the people you share with or just view the file. Add messages as needed,[送信]Click. The people you share it with will receive an email with a link to the file or folder.

5. If you want to get a link to share[共有]Click, then click the box at the top that indicates that the specified user can edit. You can change this setting to someone who has the link, someone in your organization, someone who has existing access, or a specific person.[その他の設定]so,[編集を許可する]You can clear the check box. This means that the person you share with can view, copy, or download the file without making any changes.[適用]Click. next,[コピー]Click to copy the link.

Or open any file and it’s in the upper left corner[共有]You can also click to see these options.

