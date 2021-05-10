Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days Announces Virtual Product Showcase Lineup





Santa Monica, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days, a three-day digital event that connects the world’s most advanced batteries and the EV / HEV technology community, is a virtual product showcase today. Showcase, integrated with conferences and exhibitions, spotlights the technologies and solutions of industry-leading suppliers, Aceleron, ESI Automotive, Geyser Batteries, Graco, Parker Hannifin / LORD Corporation, and Sensora Technologies.

To match your event and product showcase presentations:

Participants can register here.

The digital event, scheduled for May 18-20, is designed to meet the changing needs of the advanced battery and EV sectors, which are currently experiencing unprecedented growth on a global scale. Product Showcase is an established program that draws attention to the industry’s most technological and innovative products and solutions available on the market. Each company will be allocated 15 minutes to present a product demo, followed by a detailed Q & A between the presenter and attendees. The presentation will take place throughout the three-day event.

Rob Shelton, Group Event Director at Digital Days at Informa Markets, said: “Engineers need to be familiar with the front-line products and solutions that drive innovation and progress. Virtual Product Showcases serve as an interactive program for design engineers to learn from the best. . ”

Some virtual product showcase presentations include:

acceleration

Taking the circular economy model seriously, Aceleron uses Essential, the next generation of advanced storage, to revolutionize traditional battery manufacturing methods in the linear economy and bring sustainability and innovation to the technology industry. Exists in. At the heart of Essential is the patented Circa platform. This state-of-the-art assembly technology is designed for the future, making Essential the world’s first maintainable, upgradeable, and recyclable lithium iron phosphate battery. Essential storage solutions are designed with application life in mind, enabling partner service providers to disassemble, easily repair, and enhance batteries for new longevity. Essential performance reaches new heights with unprecedented capacity with peak power up to 200A +. Aceleron aims to accelerate access to cleaner energy storage around the world, significantly extend battery life, optimize material use and ensure future-proof technologies that reduce waste. Their advanced clean technology helps to have a positive impact on the environment, economy and society. For more information, please visit www.aceleronenergy.com.

ESI Automotive

ESI Automotive is leveraging its efficiency at digital events to showcase high-performance technology for electric vehicles (EVs) at The Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days. Experts show how system-level solutions can meet the EV challenges of range, power, and reliability. ESI Automotive shows how you can expand your portfolio of materials solutions by minimizing costs per kilowatt, delivering 40% power, and providing 30x reliability. Vehicle Electrification Strategy Director Chris Crook will give a presentation on May 18th at 11:15 am. “High-performance materials for electronic devices-improved range, power and reliability of electric vehicles”. He describes die-attaching, soldering, and plating solutions. These make EV inverters more efficient, longer lasting, smaller footprints, and can be mass-produced and cost-effectively manufactured. Visitors have the opportunity to book meetings with experts on EVs and upcoming projects. Realization technology for electric vehicles. Already on it. For more information, please visit www.esiauto.com.

Geyser Battery

48V Bipolar Power Module: Safe and Sustainable Hybrid Electrochemistry. This industry update reports on recent advances in the development of 48V power batteries for industrial customers and updates the automation and corresponding scale-up of manufacturing bipolar modules for Geyser batteries. This update outlines the next steps to further industrialize Geyser Batteries’ unique electrochemical and bipolar design know-how. Geyser Batteries is the brainchild of scientists with decades of experience in developing and manufacturing electrochemical power supplies and supercapacitors using bipolar designs. Founded in Helsinki, Finland in 2018, the company has industrialized and expanded the adoption of destructive energy storage technology invented by the founding team. Geyser Batteries are built with the vision that the future is electricity and electrification is sustainable and accountable. It is the complete life cycle of the electrical solution that is important to ensure that the sum of all the changes it brings has a positive impact on the planet. For more information, please visit www.geyserbatteries.com.

Graco

For almost 100 years, Graco has been a leader in fluid processing equipment. We have been at the forefront of technology and innovation that have made significant contributions to many bonding, sealing and thermal interface (TIM) applications in the automotive and electric vehicle battery markets. Just as the automotive industry is moving from combustion engines to EV batteries, Graco is also investing in electrically driven solutions for pumping, weighing, mixing and dispensing equipment. At the core of this new technology is the APD electric motor. This electric servo drive motor provides excellent control and does not require compressed air, so it can provide greater energy efficiency. Noise can be an issue in a production environment, but electric motors can reduce the sound level to less than 80dBa. Graco strives to provide A + customer service to our customers. In addition, offices, engineering centers and dedicated employees around the world provide the services and support you need. For more information, please visit www.graco.com.

Sensora Technologies

Sensata Technologies introduces its product brand, the recently acquired BMS provider Lithium Balance, and contactor and fuse specialist GIGAVAC’s battery management systems and advanced switching solutions. They host an on-demand webinar on a new lithium-balanced i-BMS battery management system with high voltage measurement accuracy, a compact hardware design, and everything you need to manage and maintain a long-life, high-performance, and safe battery. To do.

Sensata Technologies develops sensor-based solutions, including sensors, controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to provide valuable business insights to automotive, heavy-duty, off-road, and industrial customers and end users. A major industrial technology company. And the aerospace industry.

Earlier this year, Sensata announced the full acquisition of Denmark-based battery management system (BMS) provider Lithium Balance, accelerating Sensata’s efforts in the electrification and clean energy market.

Since its founding in 2006 as a startup of the Danish Institute of Technology, Lithium Balance has been developing next-generation BMS technologies for lithium-ion batteries, including the XOLTA brand of fully modular cloud-connected energy storage systems. , Has promoted battery-based electrification. (ESS).

Earlier acquisitions of Senstas, such as Gigavac in 2018, have helped the company position itself as a leading provider of mission-critical high-voltage protection in EV and charging infrastructure. With these additions, the Sensatas portfolio will be further expanded to provide battery management solutions for a variety of vehicle OEMs and integrated energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial customers. For more information, please visit www.sensata.com.

Click here for the full schedule of the Battery Show and EV Tech Europe Digital Days Virtual Product Showcase and the agenda of the conference. Have a look at this.

