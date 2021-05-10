Resident Evil Village reveals why Ethan’s hands are so damaged





An important scene towards the end of Resident Evil Village explains why the main character, Ethan Winters, can take a comical amount of damage and reattach his limbs.

One of the things fans may notice at Resident Evil Village is the absurd amount of damage that its protagonist, Ethan Winters, can take. Despite being an ordinary man who came across a strange world after searching for his missing girlfriend, Ethan has the ability to reattach his limbs and survive what would otherwise kill the ordinary person. I have. So how can he take so much damage?

[Warning: Major spoilers for Resident Evil Village below]

Towards the end of Resident Evil Village, Ethan, like any other Winters family, turned out to be a pretty special person. After being bitten by a werewolf, having his hands cut off, his heart literally torn, and a series of other injuries, Ethan can survive the injuries of a normal person, wondering exactly what’s wrong. It’s easy to think. That is not the case.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Resident Evil Village Tall Lady Starts as RE7 Mia

Resident Evil Heroes has a long history of overcoming fierce encounters and doing quite extraordinary things. The difference is that Ethan is neither a special operations soldier nor a truly skilled police officer. So his ability is a little frowned upon. It’s easy to write this down as plot armor, but there’s a real reason why the main character in Resident Evil Village is virtually invincible.

Why Ethan can withstand so much damage at Resident Evil Village

TheEthan Winters in Resident Evil Village still discovers some of the impact of the event at Resident Evil 7. As explained by Eveline, Ethan was actually killed by Jack Baker relatively early in inResident Evil 7, but a Louisiana entity. He was clearly not as affected as the Bakers, given that he was insane and not covered in a nasty black goop. It really benefited him until the end of the village, as it allowed him to withstand heavy damage and even reattach his limbs.

Interestingly, this is not entirely unique to Ethan’s appearance in Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil 7 may have made fun of the Winters mutation. In the 2017 title, Ethan could rarely be cut off by both Jackbacker and Molded creatures. In the case of Jack Baker, he could cut off Ethan’s legs in a random script sequence, then curse him with first aid on the other side of the room, crawl Ethan, and then reattach his limbs with the solution. .. The same can happen with molded enemies in unscripted ways, allowing players to reattach Ethan’s amputated legs using first aid.

It’s unclear if this was always part of Capcom’s plans, or if it was incredibly useful for their new story, but rumors say that Resident Evil Village is the new three of Resident Evil 9 already in the works. This is the middle chapter of the part. It’s entirely possible for Capcom to plan an early story for Ethan Winters and his family and allow them to draw a natural arc in three games. It’s not yet known if this will be carried over to the next game with Ethan’s daughter, Rose Winters, as the main character.

Next: Resident Evil Village shows how the RE7 event was hidden

Zelda cancels apocalyptic spin-off about Shake

About the author Cade Onder (337 articles published)

Cade Onder is a 20 year old video game, movie and chicken tender enthusiast. He has been writing about games since he was 14 years old and is constantly trying to learn more about the gaming industry and apply his knowledge to his writing. Follow him on Twitter @Cade_Onder to find pictures of bad jokes, bad takes and chicken tenders.

Other works of Cade Onder

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos