2021 UK’s first live Meditech event to be held in Liverpool on May 17th





European Health-Tech Innovation Week will be held as a major live event in Liverpool from May 17th to 21st.

ACC Liverpool will be the venue before the series of live and virtual events move to Berlin, Paris, Barcelona and Stockholm.

Organizer GIANT Health said he chose Liverpool to launch a groundbreaking event due to the prosperity of the region’s healthcare technology industry in northwestern England. Barry Shrier, founder of GIANT Health, said: ACCLiverpool is an ideal location for the European Health-Tech Innovation Week. The city and the region as a whole are home to leading academic and medical institutions and a strong medical technology industry, with a worldwide reputation for innovation, manufacturing and outstanding hospitality.

Professor Shafi Ahmed (pictured), a prominent Futurist and award-winning cancer surgeon working at The Royal London Hospital and chair of GIANT, welcomes you at the Liverpool event. He states: After a year of blockade, the UK Government has allowed the reopening of appropriate face-to-face meetings, conferences and exhibitions. On the first day this is allowed, GIANT Health aims to lead the way in helping reopen society. We aim to celebrate the wonderful work done by healthcare professionals and businesses inside and outside Europe.

Registered healthcare professionals can attend live events and all virtual content in Liverpool for free for a week. For more information, please visit the European Health-Tech Innovation website (https://www.giant.health/european-health-tech-innovation-week-2021-liverpool).

Jen Estherby, health tech lead at Barclays Eagle Labs, co-sponsor of the event, added. It’s great that GIANT Health was the first to host a hybrid event to attend the European HealthTech Innovation Week in Liverpool. Barclays Eagle Labs is proud to be a GIANT partner and looks forward to connecting with some of the leading HealthTech businesses involved.

Hannah Randles, Liverpool City Region Growth Company and event co-sponsor Growth Platform Health and Life Sciences Champion, said: Health technology assets, skills, expertise and innovation.

