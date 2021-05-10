Apple AirTags: Everything You Need to Know





Apple’s latest smart device is AirTag. This is a small pack tracker that helps you find misplaced or stolen items using the Find My app. For $ 29 for one and $ 99 for a pack of four, you can engrave text and your favorite images for free. Accessories that hold the device, such as key chains, luggage tags, and loops, are sold separately.

AirTag uses ultra-wideband technology to leverage Apple’s existing device network. This network acts as a crowdsourced beacon, pinging each other to locate missing items. Here’s what you need to know before hitting AirTag on everything you own.

Compatible iPhones and iPads can use the Find My app to pinpoint the approximate location of missing items with AirTag. However, to track AirTag, your iPhone must be running iOS 14.5 or later, or your tablet must be running iPad OS 14.5 or later. (This update is compatible with the 1st and 2nd generation iPhone SEs, and iPhone 6s and later, including most iPads).[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to and update.

However, you need an iPhone 11 or 12 to use Precision Finding, which can be directed to your device by on-screen instructions. These models use cameras, ARKits, accelerometers, and gyroscopes for a more “direction-aware search experience.” , “According to Apple.

Setup is easy. Take the device out of the box and pull out the tab to activate AirTag. As with AirPods and HomePod devices, if you place it near a compatible mobile device, the tracker will be detected and you will be prompted to set it up. You can then name the AirTag after the device it’s responsible for tracking. After that, AirTag will be registered with your Apple ID. That’s all.

Do I need to charge my AirTag?

No. According to Apple, AirTag batteries last for a year before they need to be replaced. Surprisingly, the battery wasn’t Apple’s own purchase. AirTags uses a basic CR2032 battery and can be purchased in a variety of online stores and physical stores. Remove the battery by pushing down on the AirTag back plate and twisting it.

If Apple is skeptical of tracking your location and has disabled location services on your device, you will not be able to use AirTag. Apple needs your location to let you know where your lost items are. To enable “Find your location”[設定]>[プライバシー]>[位置情報サービス]Open and toggle the switch at the top of the screen on.In the list of apps[マイを探す]Scroll down to[アプリの使用中]Make sure it is set to.

AirTag does not include a GPS chip like the iPhone. Instead, Apple used its own U1 chip and ultra-wideband technology to create a peer-to-peer network that leverages 1.65 billion wild Apple devices to locate AirTags.

How do I find AirTag?

Open the Find My app on your Apple device and see the tracker’s location on the map. You can use the app to play sounds from AirTag. This will help you find the item if you are nearby. If you have an iPhone 11 or 12 model[検索]Tap[精密検索]You can switch to. This will tell you how far you are from the object and follow the on-screen instructions to move to the object.

If you can’t find your tracker, the Find My app has an option to put the tracker in lost mode and create a custom message that will be displayed when another user finds your AirTag. When they place the AirTag near their phone, a message such as contact details will be displayed on the device, hoping that Good Samaritan will stay in touch. This works on all NFC-enabled devices. This means that Android owners can also return lost AirTags.

Can I see devices near AirTag?

AirTags uses devices connected to Apple’s network to find missing devices, but according to Apple, “location data and location history are not physically stored within AirTag. FindMy Communication with the network is encrypted end-to-end, so device owners have access to their location data, and no one, including Apple, knows the identity or location of the device that helped them find the device. ” In other words, AirTag owners can only identify the location of their AirTag, not other nearby Apple devices.

Family Sharing allows up to five family members to make purchases from iTunes, the App Store, Apple Books, and share iCloud storage with Apple Music family subscriptions. You can also share your location through Family Location Sharing and use the Find My app to help your family find lost Apple devices. So you might find it useful to help your family find AirTags on their devices. But unfortunately, AirTag is locked to one Apple ID to prevent unnecessary tracking, so only you have the authority to track AirTag.

How do I remove AirTag from my Apple ID?

AirTag is registered with your Apple ID during setup, so you can only remove it. Open Find App, tap the Items tab and select AirTag from the list.[アイテムを削除]Tap to release the item for others to use. This means that if AirTag (and the device to which it is connected) is lost or stolen, the person who finds AirTag cannot simply link AirTag to their device.

The main concern with AirTag and other small tracking devices is that they are used to track people, not devices. The small size of AirTag reduces the weight of keyrings and backpacks, but it also means it’s easy to slip into someone’s bag. In theory, stalkers and abusive partners can figure out where a person is from their Apple device.

To address this, the Find My app alerts your Apple device when it detects that an AirTag that isn’t attached to your Apple ID and is isolated from the owner is moving with it. You can then choose to disable that AirTag or play the sound so it can be found. However, the device must be running iOS 14.5 or later.

Of course, this doesn’t help Android users who have AirTag slipped into their inventory. According to Apple, AirTag will automatically play the sound if you’re away from the “long term” owner, which is currently set to 3 days.

“As far as we can tell, AirTag allows us to unobtrusively track the people we live with throughout the day as long as we come back at night,” he wrote in an AirTag review. “This is also possible with the Samsung tag … and the only reason it’s not possible with Tile is that Tile’s network isn’t very good. Jiobits and other GPS trackers can be used as well.”

Android users can’t register AirTag on their device, but as mentioned above, using the NFC feature of Android phone, they can connect to the lost AirTag, display the lost mode message and return the AirTag. I will.

