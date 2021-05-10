When Google Hashcode Failure Tells Much More Than Win | Joseph Asaker May 2021





To be honest, this losing experience taught me much more than last year’s winning experience taught me. This wasn’t to say that last year’s victory didn’t pay off, it was actually the exact opposite. But when things go well and the end result is a win, we often overlook the mistakes we make and tend to overestimate our performance. For example, last year it was very efficient in terms of managing time and resources, but given the victory, I couldn’t doubt whether it happened because of forcing it, or by chance or instinct. ..

In contrast, this year was a disastrous endeavor, with all weaknesses suddenly shining brighter than ever in front of me! I also asked about the right things they did and made sure they understood why they happened and how to reproduce them. So, without any further effort, the most valuable lessons I have learned from this failure are:

This is one area where we nailed it. As you can imagine, teamwork is absolutely rudimentary in a competition like this. In fact, in my opinion, one of the most important indicators of winning or losing this competition is the satisfaction of team members and the degree of acceptance of others’ perspectives.

As mentioned earlier, our team was fortunately made up of people with such a constructive attitude. That said, this kind of paradoxical backfire is explained in the next point.

leadership. Leadership is what we lacked in this pleasing land. The importance of having a team leader cannot be fully emphasized. A clear, decisive, authoritarian, and respectful voice is what you really need to benefit from this pleasure and openness of the team. Otherwise, the team will be fragmented, with each member throwing their ideas, everyone considering everyone’s approach, and no one calling out which approach to actually double down and focus on.

This feat was rather easy to achieve instinctively in last year’s competition where we physically worked together. We all knew what everyone was doing, it was easy to notice that time had passed, just by looking at each other and taking no action. So we call for mini-meetings directly on our beloved whiteboard, share ideas, quickly reinforce, make decisions, and take action as a result. Therefore, it was fairly easy to share the responsibility for this leadership.

My team and I (on the left) make sure that at the start of the competition we all have the same understanding of the problem. Also, there were a lot of candies on the other side of the table. This is the secret to maintaining energy for 4 hours.

It was very difficult to achieve this feat this year without prior preparation. Our team was physically fragmented and we only had voice communications. We talk about ideas after ideas, after ideas, and we don’t notice the passage of time. Being physically separated and each with a different approach in mind, it was very difficult for someone to take the initiative, force shorter discussions, and take responsibility for producing faster action.

In retrospect, taking responsibility for guiding the team to the next best solution defeats hell by taking no action.

Sometimes an idea comes to mind. It’s definitely a score-boosting idea if it works, and I feel it’s quick and easy to implement. However, in some of these cases, especially in contests such as Google Hashcode, such ideas tend to reveal complexity over time. So you’re stuck in this rabbit hole that’s already spending a lot of time on this idea, feel it needs a little more, and eventually just devour a lot of precious time from you and your team .. Don’t let it happen! Set strict limits on the implementation of ideas. If the problem persists after 1015 minutes, rub it to proceed.

It can be difficult to let go of an idea. Keep in mind that the entire contest is four hours and you have no time to waste, especially if you only took a few minutes to implement your idea.

Accepting the perspectives of others is an essential skill to have in both this competition and life, especially when they can contradict our perspectives. In most cases, team leaders need to intervene to determine which approach is better than the other and move it forward. However, in some cases, especially in the second half of the competition, ideas become more diverse and difficult to seek for better ideas. If you have a great start, you may be able to afford to try both ideas. Please, try it. Let each member with a different idea implement their own idea (with a time limit, of course) and later let the actual result data determine a really good approach in this scenario.

In fact, we applied this technique in last year’s contest and combined the two ideas we tested to come up with the best solution that won first place in Lebanon.

