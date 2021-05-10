Choosing the right motor technology for miniature pumps-Med-Tech Innovation





Dave Beckstoffer of Portescap provides this guidance for choosing the right motor for your particular pump application.

Choosing the right motor is important for efficient operation of the miniature pump in demanding flow or pressure / vacuum tasks. However, design considerations can be complicated by the fact that different applications meet performance needs from different prices.

From blood analyzers to gas samplers and oxygen concentrators, from benchtop diagnostic devices to lightweight portable medical devices, there are many products that rely on small pumps to move fluids and create pressure and vacuum. .. The overall design of the final product has many parameters that can be adjusted by the choice of pump or by actually customizing the pump, but it is the pump motor that is important for optimizing the overall performance of the system.

To select the best motor to drive these miniature pumps, design engineers often have conflicting requirements for life, noise, temperature, current consumption, feedback, and weight, as well as the key parameters of pressure and flow. You also need to focus on. Of course, balancing all these performance considerations is a cost.

Design engineers can choose from a number of miniature motor technologies, including brushed DC motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, and their respective subcategories. Each of these different technologies offers clear strengths and weaknesses with respect to basic pump variables. And it is the individual pump application that determines the importance of these criteria. Now let’s see how this guides the design engineer’s decision regarding the choice of motor.

Flow and pressure

Pump flow or pressure is a major driver of application output. Maximize flow or pressure in the smallest package to get the best final product. The important variables of the motor are torque and speed, which directly affect the flow rate or pressure of the pump. Steppers and DC motors have lower top speeds than brushless DC motors, but sub-technology can improve a variety of performances. For example, disc magnet steppers can operate at high speeds, while slotted brushless DC motors can increase torque.

The flow rate or pressure determines the torque requirements at a particular speed at the operating point. Chemical pump applications may require different flow rates depending on the particular chemical being pumped. Other requirements of the application are taken into account as the required operating point can span several motor technologies.

Operating life can be an important consideration for your application. Medical products such as oxygen concentrators and anesthesia machines require the pump to continue to operate for hours without compromising performance, affecting motor choices. Unlike electronically rectified motors, core motors and coreless motors use brushes for communication that wear over time due to friction and arc discharge. The life of the motor depends on the material of the brush used. Options are available to extend the life of the brush, including precious metal materials. In general, due to the layered coil design, coreless motors last up to 4 times longer than iron core motors. However, if you need to guarantee long life, design engineers are best off using brushless DCs and stepper motors.

Beyond commutation, bearings are an important point of wear common to all motors. There are two main types of bearings: sleeves and balls. Sleeve bearings have lower power and life ratings (approximately 3,000 hours), but lower costs. Ball bearings offer significantly longer life (approximately 20,000 hours) and withstand higher radial and axial loads (typically twice as long as sleeve bearings), making them ideal for demanding applications such as medical systems. However, the longer the life, the higher the cost.

power consumption

In battery-powered applications, power consumption is an important consideration and motor efficiency is important. The slotless or coreless design offers the most efficiency with a unique coil design that minimizes mechanical losses. The slot designs found in stepper motors and core motors are the least efficient due to the high electrical losses associated with high iron content.

Another advantage of slotless coil design is its light weight, as well as coreless motors, which is an important consideration for portable equipment such as gas analyzers.

Choosing the best product can be difficult because the choice of motor is affected by so many different parameters that trade-offs must be made to meet specific requirements. However, with knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of different technologies, design engineers can be confident in finding a motor that meets both the performance requirements and price sensitivity of their application.

