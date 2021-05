The Brabus 800 is a race-ready truck toy disguised as an E-class luxury sedan.

Brabus, a high-performance tuning specialist in Germany, has announced the latest 800 models based on the improved 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63S sedan. Brabus recently announced the 7th generation Mercedes S-Class 500 with a 500 horsepower in-line 6-cylinder engine. And now that E-Class is in the limelight and has a stronger stick than the stable companion of the Brabus 500.

Let’s start with the engine. The Brabus 800 is powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 motor as the stock Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. In stock form, it outputs 612 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. But for Brabus, that’s not enough.

The tuning company has given the car a B40S-800 PowerXtra performance upgrade with improved injection and ignition mapping, a higher performance turbocharger, and a readjusted 9-speed automatic gearbox.

After dirty work, the Brabus 800 delivers 800 horsepower with excellent performance, perfect stability, and reliability. With 800 angry horses under your command, the Brabus 800 is a quick performer. It is flat for 3 seconds and goes from 0 mph to 60 mph with a top speed of 186 mph.

Not only is it fast, it can also be a pretty racket. Brabus provided custom exhaust noise with a custom-made stainless steel exhaust system with valve-controlled acoustic technology and carbon fiber tailpipes. You can choose from a variety of exhaust modes (from ultra-quiet homecoming mode to full-bore racing mode) so you don’t offend your neighbors in the morning.

The Brabus 800 also comes with its own Brabus suspension module that raises and lowers the ride height from 10mm to 20mm depending on the drive mode you choose. This ultra-fast E-Class has 21-inch forged Brabus Monoblock Platinum Edition Z wheels with red pin striping, wrapped in high-performance continental, Yokohama, or Pirelli tires. Looking into those forged alloys is Brabus’ carbon ceramic brakes.

When it comes to styling, the Brabus 800 is comfortable and subtle given its track-ready benefits. The front bumper has a custom lip spoiler with a new Brabus air inlet to reduce front axle lift at high speeds. At the rear is an artistic carbon fiber rear ducktail spoiler and rear diffuser. Rendered in black, the Brabus 800 is as elegant and dignified as the standard AMG E-Class, but the handsome aero kit gives it a sporty flair.

Inside, the Brabus 800 features premium leather upholstery, a stainless steel door sill with the illuminated BRABUS logo, a unique door lock pin, and a custom Brabus pedal. Of course, Brabus allows you to create a completely bespoke interior with any color or trim you can imagine.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63S sedan will start at around $ 108,000. If you like the highly tuned E-Class, Brabus is currently accepting 800 orders.

