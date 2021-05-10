Free download of AppTrans Pro





AppTrans Pro is an easy-to-use application that helps users transfer all data and applications between iPhone and Android phones.

AppTrans Pro overview

AppTrans Pro is an easy-to-use application that helps users transfer all data and applications between iPhone and Android phones. It allows users to transfer whatsapp chats and files without damaging or erasing data on target or new phone. This app has the ability to backup and restore data so that users can keep safe and secure as there will be no data loss during the transfer. You can also download KOPLAYER Android Emulator.

AppTrans Pro is able to transfer all data of different applications easily and quickly as users can resume it with all previous data. It contains flexible backup of iOS and Android apps and also app data on computer which data can be kept completely safe using at a later time. Moreover, it has the ability to backup data and other apps after changing phone number as it can merge conversation from old and new whatsapp account. This app is the best tool as it never root the phone to get full access so there is no risk of data loss. You can also download LDPlayer Android Emulator.

Features of AppTrans Pro



Transfer all data and applications, transfer whatsapp strings and files, backup and restore data, fast data transfer, the possibility of merging the transfer of both old and new account.

AppTrans Pro Technical Setup Details Full Software Full Name: AppTrans ProSetup File Name: AppTrans_Pro_v2.0.0.20210507.rar Full Setup Size: 137 MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Compatibility Architecture: 64 Bit (x64) Latest Version Added Dated May 10, 2021 Developers: Home

System requirements for AppTrans Pro

Before you start AppTrans Pro free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Operating System: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10. Memory (RAM): 512MB of RAM required; Hard Disk Space: 150MB of free space required; Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or later.

Click on below button to start AppTrans Pro Download. This is a complete offline installer and setup program for AppTrans Pro. This will be compatible with 32-bit and 64-bit Windows.

Password 123





