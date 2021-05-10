Our readers said they are using these Google Pixel devices





Last week, we asked our readers about the Google Pixel devices they use every day. Some were considered large responses, with approximately 40,000 officially recorded responses.

That said, the results were pretty surprising, especially given the apparent disdain for the latest Pixel 5 from many long-time “hardcore” fans. Approximately 6,800 people say they use Google Pixel 5 every day, making it the most popular device used by their readers. Many have argued that the added features and increased storage are the main reasons for using the latest Made by Google devices.

This is enough to win the top spot in our readership with a complete user base. However, older Pixel series devices come in two flavors, XL and standard, which is a bit more complicated. So when it comes to individual devices, the Pixel 4 XL was second and the Pixel 4a was third. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were third and fourth, respectively. Check the complete table below.

Percentage of device users (%) Pixel 5 17.04 Pixel 4 XL 11.40 Pixel 4a 11.13 Pixel 3 10.20 Pixel 3 XL 10.03 Pixel 2 XL 9.73 Pixel 4a 5G 6.56 Pixel 3a 6.24 Pixel 4 5.06 Pixel 3a XL 4.40 Pixel 2.97 is not used Pixel XL 1.39 Pixel 1.10

Extrapolated, the most popular Google device series from an overall user base perspective is actually the Pixel 3 series. The cumulative user base accounts for 20.23% of site visitors and does not include the Pixel 3a / 3a XL, but about 8,092 people somehow own the Pixel 3.

This means that the Pixel 5 is the second most popular device in the readership. The Pixel 4 XL (11.40%) is the second individual device, but the Google Pixel 4 series is the second most common, with a cumulative 15.8% of people using the Pixel series daily in 2019 being around 6,320. ..

Pixel 4a and 4a 5G are put together. The former is the third most popular individual device in the first survey. However, the Pixel 4a 5G doesn’t seem to be as popular as its little siblings, claiming that only 6.56% of its readers use it daily. Given the way it spans 4a and 5, this may be the reason why even the Google Pixel 3, 3 XL and Pixel 2 XL lag behind in their active daily use.

All of this is directly related to another vote asking how often you upgrade your Google Pixel. Most people seem to upgrade every few years. This may explain why the Pixel 3 and Pixel 5 are biased. According to comments such as arkeele, it complies with a two-year upgrade cycle that jumps from the Pixel 3. To Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 2 XL still maintains a very active community, with nearly 10% of viewers using cult classics on a daily basis. Many would point out that this is a “peak” pixel, and it’s really hard to argue. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have no software support since the last update. Some people may be waiting for the Pixel 6 before deciding if it’s worth the upgrade. Time will tell.

One of the most interesting pieces of information here is the number of people using OGPixel and PixelXL. The group is quite small, 1.1% and 1.39%. That said, this means that about 1,000 people who visit our site on a regular basis are using their first Google Pixel smartphone. In particular, we commend you for your hard work as software support has ended on Android 10.

Given that the poll targets Pixel owners, a relatively small percentage of people are using another OEM device, at 2.75%. This is actually one of the highest numbers, but some have argued for the use of different Nexus devices. This is a serious commitment to the predecessor of the Pixel series.

Please let us know what you think about the voting results in the comments below.

Details of Google Pixel:

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that make money. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos