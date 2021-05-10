Xiaomi’s iPad Pro rival may be available later this year





Xiaomi is reportedly reviving the Mi Pad lineup of tablets and will soon bring the new Mi Pad 5 series of Android tablets to market. Rumor has it that the Mi Pad series will consist of two tablets, the Mi Pad 5, and an enhanced version of the Mi Pad 5 Pro, with professional tablets such as the iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, and Huawei Mate Pad Pro. ..

There are reports that Xiaomi has suggested launching the Mi Pad 5 Series later this month, but some say the Mi Pad 5 Series is expected to be available later this year.

The well-known digital chat station suggested that users “have to wait for a while” even if the Mi Pad 5 Series has the best specs, and that Pro models can be model-numbered. It was. M2105K81C. “

The #DigitalChatStation Mi Pad 5 series has to wait for a while, the hardware and software are quite expensive, but the super-large model M2105K81C pic.twitter.com/gHnH8vJieAMay 10, 2021 submitted last month.

see next

Mi Pad 5 Series: What We Already Know

The Mi Pad 5 Series will be the first tablet to go on sale after the company decides to discontinue production of Android tablets in 2018. These Mi Pad tablets were cost-effective and, like most Xiaomi devices, were expensive. Now that we are planning to revive the lineup, it is nothing but a flagship function.

Currently, these tablets are due to be launched in China, and we have to wait for the company to announce plans to make them globally available, but looking at the pandemic-influenced lifestyle, Xiaomi said these. The market that may make tablets more widely available.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Pad 5 lineup of K81C models is expected to feature an 11-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Inside, there’s a Snapdragon 870 SoC and an 8,720mAh high-capacity battery to power the tablet.

Speaking of optics, the Mi Pad 5 will come with a dual camera setup consisting of a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Xiaomi is rumored to add software tweaks to make the tablet pro-user friendly for the current era, with the possibility of adding features such as handheld PC mode, classic start menu, control center, and multi-window. there is.

Overall, there may be some variations in the Mi Pad 5 lineup of model numbers K81C, K81, and K81A. Rumor has it that some models K82 are doing rounds that may come with the Snapdragon 860 chipset.

Via: Gizmochina

Get up close with available consumer tech news, up-to-date reviews, and buying guides. Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos