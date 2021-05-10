Top Leakers ruin another big upgrade coming to the iPhone in 2023 – BGR





This year’s iPhone series is not expected to make a big difference compared to last year. The 2021 iPhone is often referred to as the iPhone 13, but the iPhone 12s feels like a more accurate name choice. The new phone has almost the same design as the iPhone 12 series, except for a few notable changes. The notch is narrower than before and the size of the rear camera module is larger. iPhone 13 phones receive the internal upgrades expected of all new generations, including the A14 Bionic processor, camera hardware upgrades, and other storage. The Pro version may get a 120Hz display.

Apple is also working on the iPhone in 2022 and 2023, and 2023 already looks like a crucial year in the history of the iPhone. A leaker familiar with Apple’s plans for future devices has released several reports on the 2023 iPhone model, making fun of various upgrades not previously seen on the iPhone. According to Ming-Chi Kuo’s new research note, the iPhone in 2023 could be the first iPhone to feature an in-house developed 5G modem.

According to various reports, Apple has been working on the design of 5G modems for years. Apple has expressed interest in developing one of the key iPhone components by acquiring Intel’s smartphone modem business in 2019. Apple has adopted Qualcomm’s 5G chips in its iPhone 12 series, despite previously competing with US chip makers for royalties and patents.

Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a customer survey note that MacRumors learned that Apple plans to use a custom 5G baseband chip “as soon as possible” on the 2023 iPhone.

The iPhone is expected to adopt Apple’s proprietary 5G baseband chip in 2023 at the earliest. The sluggish sales of Android in the high-end 5G phone market will force Qualcomm to compete for more orders in the low-end market to make up for Apple’s order losses. As supply constraints improve, MediaTek and Qualcomm will lose bargaining power over brands and significantly increase competitive pressure in the mid-to-low-end market.

It’s unclear if Apple’s 5G chip is better than Qualcomm’s equivalent. However, Apple can control many aspects to improve the overall iPhone experience, including energy efficiency, 5G speed, and software. Also, creating your own modem for the iPhone and iPad can be cheaper in the long run than buying bulk components from Qualcomm.

Whether or not the Apple 5G modem comes with the 2023 iPhone series, the 2023 already looks like an exciting year for the iPhone. The same Kuo said in another note that the 2023 iPhone’s flagship may have an under-display Face ID 3D facial recognition system. This is a type of display upgrade that is not currently available on other smartphones. Kuo also said the 2023 iPhone could have a fingerprint sensor under the display and a periscope lens on the back to improve optical zoom. Finally, Kuo argued in a recent report that the first foldable iPhone could drop in 2023.

According to another insider, the 2023 iPhone SE will have a perforated display similar to the one currently available on Android. Kuo expects the 2022 iPhone to have a drilling camera.

Apple is unlikely to confirm these rumors, and the situation could change very well until 2023. Still, 2023 can be a major year for iPhone upgrades.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

