Hospital bed as Google maps oxygen and Covid-19 cases surge in India





New Delhi: Google is testing new features in Google Maps to find beds and medical oxygen available in India, with a record number of Covid-19 cases and deaths recorded daily in India. I am.

A new feature, currently in pilot phase, will allow you to use the Google Maps Q & A feature to ask and share local information about bed availability and medical oxygen in specific locations.

“This is user-created content, not provided by authorized sources, so you may need to check the accuracy and freshness of the information before using it,” Google said. Stated.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company is running a COVID aid campaign on Google Pay to help people contribute to the nonprofits (NGOs) involved in the Covid-19 response. NGOs such as GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation, Goonj, Save the Children, Seeds, UNICEF India (National NGOs) and United Way will raise money to help those in need. The internal campaign has raised more than $ 4.6 million (33 rupees) so far, according to Google.

In addition to displaying 2,500 test centers on search and maps, Google shares more than 23,000 vaccination center locations nationwide in English and eight regional languages. “We continued to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make more vaccination center information available to users across India.”

“As India fights this devastating wave, continue to do everything you can to support selfless individuals and devoted organizations at the forefront of response. Stand together and make a determination. There is a long way to go and work together. It will change the course. ”

ET reported on Saturday how MeitY asked intermediaries such as social media platforms and messaging companies to curb false information and fake news on the platform.

On Friday, the government launched an advisory campaign on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram to raise awareness among users to avoid disseminating false news or false information.

We are also required to take immediate action to disable or remove such content, promote the dissemination of genuine information related to the outbreak of Covid-19, and warn scammers who abuse the platform. I did.

