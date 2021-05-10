Three rules for designing autonomous law enforcement technology





Kedy the Security K9 meets a robot dog called Spot, built by Boston Dynamics during the Amazon Re: MARS Conference on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence held at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 4, 2019.

We have a mission to make the United States the safest country in the world, booming the opening line of recent Knightscope, Inc promotional videos and fading into national landmarks and space travel clip montages. I am. My first instinct was that this was certainly a parody. Knightscope builds an autonomous security robot that is a large, clunky egg-shaped rumba so far. This early model is famous for boarding the fountain while patrolling the mall. However, such technology should not be underestimated and has proven to be a serious business with even more serious consequences.

Law enforcement agencies across the United States are increasingly adopting autonomous technology, and the NYPD is using the now obsolete Digidog robot at home as California police use unmanned aerial vehicles to track suspects. It has been the subject of various controversies, including responding to the invasion of California.

Drones and robotics have been deployed to police for years, but the increasingly autonomous nature of these technology tools that can react and make decisions based on contextual conditions without the direction of a human handler. Causes a reason for remorse, even if there is no concern.

When law enforcement considers systematic racial prejudice, investigation of force abuse, and low police morale and retention rates, the challenges are far deeper than technology solutions alone can address. Obviously it will be done.

Still, just looking at a body camera shows how technology can revolutionize law enforcement and the judicial system and help maintain the safety and accountability of civilians and communities as well as police officers. I can. When developing autonomous technology, you need to design responsible innovations that consider systems rather than products. Gain the trust of the people. Designed for the right use case.

1. Think about the system, not the individual products

High-tech products do not exist in isolation. As law enforcement technology becomes more and more autonomous, it considers all affected stakeholders, civilians, wider communities, and members of the judicial system, and such technology for the wider systems they affect. It is essential to consider the impact of.

For example, the AI ​​capabilities of technologies such as drones have typically been used only to avoid obstacles or track tagged objects. Autonomous drones will soon be deployed from police vehicles and nests and will be dispatched regularly to investigate telephones in front of or on behalf of police officers, without direct human control. While the benefits of law enforcement are clear, robots or drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging technology can provide critical situational data without endangering the lives of officers, with widespread potential harm. I will.

Technologies such as automated data collection and mining, predictive AI technology, and facial recognition present complex ethical and legal challenges across law enforcement and the judicial system. How is private airspace defined? What is the relationship between surveillance drones and search warrants? Is there a procedure for dealing with data retention and destruction? What are the racial biases associated with using facial recognition to identify individuals from photographic footage?

These questions extend not only to tech companies, but to a wider range of public policies, but it is the tech companies’ responsibility to consider how their products affect the police system. For example, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, and IBM IBM all promise not to sell facial recognition technology to the police. As technology evolves and advances, tech companies must continue to make difficult choices about what to create and for whom.

2. Designed for public trust

In many communities, the relationship between law enforcement agencies and those they have vowed to protect remains volatile. Technology companies that design autonomous law enforcement technologies must be aware of the circumstances and perspectives of those affected by their products, as well as the short-term and long-term consequences of their use.

Take the Boston Dynamics robot dog mentioned above as an example. Its ability to enter uncertain scenarios and allow police officers to listen, communicate and gain situational awareness through various cameras and sensors provides law enforcement agencies with obvious benefits. I will. Still, no expert is needed to recognize how a 70-pound robot whose movement and design are likened to a stalker’s prey can threaten anyone it encounters. In addition, US law enforcement agencies have exacerbated how individuals and societies perceive such technology and intend to protect whom due to the historical use of police dogs in the black community. I’m letting you.

This certainly surfaced a difficult question. How will robot dogs patrolling the community affect the perceptions of local law enforcement agencies in future interactions? How do autonomous robots function not only as a deterrent to harmful behavior, but also as a positive element of social gatherings and local culture? It is our responsibility as a designer and community member to consider and resolve these important issues.

Knightscope's 5-foot (1.5-meter) outdoor K5 security robot patrols the premises at The Washington Harbor Retail Housing Center in the Georgetown district of Washington, DC, July 26, 2017.

3. Designed for the right use case

According to a report on the New York Times NYT’s three police stations, police officers spend about 4% of their time responding to serious violent crimes and 37% on non-criminal telephone patrols and investigations such as noise complaints. I’m spending a lot of time. In some departments, up to 20% of the time is spent responding to nonviolent traffic violations.

Autonomous law enforcement techniques should be designed to reflect the actual day-to-day needs of law enforcement officers. Not one product is a panacea in all situations. By designing for specific use cases and outcomes, you can take advantage of autonomous technology while mitigating some of the negative effects.

For example, a drone could quickly investigate a 911 call, determine the type of response needed, and steer a mental health professional rather than an armed police officer to help those in need. Autonomous robots may be able to assist in non-urgent crime scene photography and investigation tasks, or to register minor traffic violations that do not require the presence of a police officer at all.

Each of these scenarios is deliberately designed, whether it means a limitation of the ability to record data and make certain decisions autonomously, or a change in appearance or communication style. Need a tool that has been In the early days of the pandemic, Singapore tried Boston Dynamics robot dogs in a gentler way, reminding public park visitors to maintain social distance. The robot did not have tracking or recording capabilities.

After all, autonomous technology lacks important human qualities such as the ability to remember the law, understand the context, empathize, and exercise judgment. Without these skills, we must do our best to deliberately design our products. Designers identify the desired outcomes and goals of the community to facilitate conversations in the community, involve stakeholders affected by the product, and utilize the best technology without causing unintended harm. Useful for.

Communication and commonalities

As autonomous law enforcement technology becomes increasingly available and affordable, and pressure is placed on police to present effective and non-violent police alternatives, the conditions for this type of technology to flourish are: Appropriate.

There are opportunities for autonomous technology to work, but the risks are high. I have created a common foundation for a coalition of stakeholders of technology companies, governments, civil rights groups and community organizations, advocating a clear guard rail for the creation and use of such technology, and building public confidence. Encourage the promotion of stakeholder and responsible innovation. For society.

