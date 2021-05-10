Photo of Sony’s next noise canceling earphone leak





Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earphones were one of the first wireless in-ear pairs with almost the same noise canceling as full-size headphones. However, they are now two years old and are in urgent need of renewal. Updates may arrive soon next month, according to the leaked new photos and details.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 still sounds great, but the noise canceling feature is starting to lag behind recent releases such as the Master & Dynamics MW08 and Jabras Elite 85t. The WF-1000XM3 is much larger than most similar featured ANC wireless earphones released in the last year, with updates as well as a long-awaited redesign.

In February, a blurry grainy photo that looked like a prototype of the new WF-1000XM4 was leaked, but additional images were discovered over the weekend, shared by the Walkman blog, and new wireless earphones from every angle on the left. Became clear. The version on the right and the updated charging case.

The most obvious change is that the new WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones are much smaller and probably lighter than the WF-1000XM3, but are actually easier to wear in your ear. The proximity sensor for detecting wearing is on the bottom as well as the charging contacts, and the single opening for the microphone is on the top. The large circular pad acts as a touchpad for controlling music playback and other functions. This is a feature inherited from the WF-1000XM3, which means that the new WF-1000XM4 has improved water resistance that the original lacked.

A photo of the WF-1000XM4’s charging case was also revealed, showing a much smaller footprint and faster charging via USB-C. There are also rumors that the WF-1000XM4’s charging case supports wireless charging, based on a leaked illustration detailing the battery sharing feature of Sony Xperia smartphones. This is a feature found on many other high-end wireless earphones at this time.

Details of more specific technical specifications such as price, battery life and charging time are not yet known, but based on recent changes Sony made to the FCC filing of new earphones, as early as next month, the first 6 Weeks of the month.

