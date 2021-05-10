Thunderbird Tech Studio Selected for MCC Innovation of the Year





Mesa Community College Thunderbird Tech Studio was named the University’s Innovation of the Year. Virtual resources provide real-time assistance to students who use technology to attend classes and assign courses.

The studio is a model of collaboration and innovation that represents student success. According to the release, the service is provided by individuals from multiple disciplines of the university, including computer information systems, foundations for student success, e-learning, centers for education and learning, and learning enhancement centers.

“Thunderbird Tech Studio is a great resource for my students who are currently working on the presentation of their final project,” said Elizabeth Simpson of the MCC English Department in a release. “They can answer simple questions and provide more detailed explanations such as how to add narracion and music to PowerPoint. I’m glad to be able to provide a link to this long-awaited area of ​​student support and Canvas. [a web-based learning management system used at the college] That is, students don’t even have to search for it. “

MCC Thunderbird Tech Studio provides support and training to develop and enhance students’ digital literacy skills to help them succeed in learning online or in virtual classrooms. The studio is separate from the university help center, which provides access to system and hardware issues. Tech Studio staff work one-on-one with students who need support for Windows and Mac operating systems, Microsoft Office and Google Suite for Education, Canvas, and other university-supported technology tools.

The MCC Computer Information Systems Division is developing a virtual front office for the university. Upon completion, the new Virtual Office will assist with student registration and general department questions.

Thunderbird Tech Studio is accessible to MCC students from mesacc.edu/students/thunderbird-tech-studio.

