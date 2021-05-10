Roku supports Google’s latest YouTube TV movement





Roku responded to Google’s announcement to add a shortcut to YouTube TV within the YouTube app on the platform. As a way to circumvent the contract of carriage with Roku – I don’t agree.

Now, in response to this move by Google, Roku says, “The action is a clear action of an unchecked monopoly dedicated to breaking fair competition and undermining consumer choice.” The company further states that the announcement by Google “emphasizes the types of predatory business practices Google uses that are being investigated by Congress, the Attorney General, and regulators around the world.”

Roku added, “We are not asking YouTube TV for an additional $ 1 monetary value.”

So what is Roku looking for?

Roku stands here, “stopping the anti-competitive behavior of manipulating user search results to gaining their own financial benefits and gaining access to sensitive data that other partners on the platform do not receive today. Please stop asking Google. “

Of course, Google wasn’t happy with that and decided to take advantage of YouTube’s monopoly to force an independent company like Roku “to a bad deal for both consumers and fair competition.” ..

And if you’ve been following Google for years, none of this should surprise you. How many times has the European Union fined Google for anti-competitive practices?

Indeed, Roku could bend Google’s rules and decide to sign this deal on YouTube TV. But it will also open a lock for other major companies to do the same on their platform. Like AT & T, Comcast, and even Netflix.

Google is aware that Roku is needed, so we’ve added this workaround to Roku’s YouTube TV. Even though Roku is trying to bully Roku with this new contract of carriage that he doesn’t want to sign.

