RE8 Boat Chest-How to unlock a chest under a windmill

Where is the RE8 boat chest?

If you board the boat for the first time during a mission at Morrow Reservoir, you may find that there is a broken windmill near the boat and your chest is down.

Unfortunately, I don’t have access to my chest at this point and I need to return to my chest later.

How to unlock a boat chest

To access the boat chest of Morrow Reservoir, you first need to complete some steps.

Head to the boat and continue talking. As it progresses, you will need to drain the reservoir and defeat Morrow.

Draining the reservoir gives you access to the boat’s chest. To do this, you need to turn on the power to operate the locks.

For the exact steps, check out Gamer Pillars’ complete YouTube guide to see how to turn on the lights and open the locks. After turning on, go back to the control panel and adjust the light with the color next to it.

This drains the reservoir, defeats Morrow and returns it to the boat’s chest, allowing the water to diffuse and giving you full access to the chest.

There is a silver angel statue in the chest.

The 8th biohazard series "Resident Evil Village" was released on May 7th and was highly acclaimed.

Resident Evil Village is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Google Stadia.

