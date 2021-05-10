Black and queer AI groups say they will spur Google’s funding





The three groups focused on increasing the diversity of artificial intelligence say they will no longer receive funding from Google. In a joint statement released Monday, Black in AI, Queer in AI, and Widening NLP to protest Google’s treatment of former ethical AI team leaders Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell, and former recruiter April Christina Curley. He said he acted. Woman.

The statement states that the potential for AI technology to do certain harm to members of the community will have a significant impact on the organization. Google’s actions in the last few months have caused enormous damage to the entire community. Not only did they cause damage, they also set a dangerous precedent for what kind of research, advocacy, and retaliation is allowed in our community.

In a statement, the group refused to fund Google in March, and current and former Google employees to the academy for policy makers to enact stronger whistleblower protection for AI researchers. We support the call by the members.

This is the first time in the short history of each of the three organizations that they have declined sponsorship funding.

The announcement on Monday presents the latest fallout in response to Google’s treatment of blacks and women and allegations of interference with research papers on AI scheduled for publication at academic conferences.

In March, organizers of the Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (FAccT) conference refused to fund Google, and researcher Luke Stark cut Google’s funding by $ 60,000. AI organizer Luca Soldaini’s Queer told WIRED that the organization has received $ 20,000 from Google over the past year. Widening NLP received $ 15,000 from Google.

Co-Chair Xandra Schofield said the Widening NLP, founded in 2017 to bring women into the field, contradicts the group’s mission to support undervalued researchers in Google’s behavior. He said he felt the need to sign a joint statement. Mitchell was the co-founder of the organization. Expanding NLP Co-Chair Haley Lepp added that by supporting these scholars, they also want to support their research and their ability to conduct research that may criticize the effects of AI.

Affinity groups such as Black in AI, Queer in AI, and Widening NLP are non-profit organizations founded to protect and represent those who have historically been undervalued in the machine learning community. Although they run separately from machine learning conferences, they can attract hundreds of attendees to workshops and social events co-located with the most widely attended conferences. In recent years, affinity groups have been formed for people with disabilities, Jews and Muslims.

According to Soldini, AI’s queer also opposes Google Scholars’ approach to transgender and non-binary authors who want to update their publications after renaming.

We had a very bad experience from a great experience on that, and Google was on the very bad side, he said. Rename requests to Google often don’t get a response, he said.

Gebru is Black’s co-founder of AI. The controversial treatise was finally published, identifying her as the author of AI’s Black, when she said she was fired about the dangers a large language model poses to marginalized communities. In a speech last week at the International Conference on Learning Representation, which lists Google as a platinum sponsor, Gebru urged scholars to decline reviews of papers submitted to lawyer-edited machine learning conferences.

Scholars should not hedge their bets, they should take a position, Gebble said. This is not about intent. It’s about power, and multinational corporations have too much power and need to be regulated.

Rediet Abebe, co-founder of Black in AI, will be the first black faculty member in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley, and will not receive money from Google last year to reduce corporate upset about AI research. I promised that.

