Epic Games offers to pay for PlayStation and Nintendo’s dedicated ports





Horizon Zero Dawn may have been limited to Epic (Photo: Sony)

A court trial between Epic Games and Apple revealed that the former wanted some PlayStation games to be dedicated to their store.

Sony plans to release some of its exclusive games on the PC, but it’s been known for some time, even if only one game has jumped so far. It starts with Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store this month. However, if Epic had adopted that approach, these games could have been storefront-only.

In the ongoing court battle between Epic and Apple, much confidential information has become officially known, including how much the Epic Games Store lost the company.

One such document was probably not intended to be displayed, but at some point Epic provided Sony with at least $ 200 million (a little over 140 million), 4-6 firsts. It has revealed that the party PlayStation game will be Epic Games. Store limited.

The document in question was subsequently deleted, but someone was able to take a screenshot and share the information via ResetEra. No specific game is mentioned, but if Sony accepts it, it might be safe to assume that Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone were included in the deal.

It’s unclear exactly when the offer was made or before Sony announced its current PC plans. In any case, Sony recently invested $ 200 million in its own money in Epic Games, so there was no apparent drop between the two companies.

Surprisingly, Sony wasn’t just targeting epics. The same document shows that it was intended to make similar offers to Microsoft and Nintendo. But it is clear that it would have been very difficult to persuade them.

Conversations with Microsoft have begun, but they clearly oppose the Epics strategy, given that the two are major competitors in content acquisition and Microsoft is already relatively close to Valve and Steam. Did.

The idea of ​​Nintendo games being released on PC seems funny, not to mention the exclusive Epic Games Stores. Even Epic seemed to know it. The document itself acknowledges the plan as a moonshot and a non-starter.

Details: Game

Not only did Sony strongly oppose Epics’ idea of ​​adding cross-play to the PlayStation 4 version of Fortnite, but news was leaked that it would eventually allow cross-play on the platform as long as the publisher paid additional revenue. It was.

The Verge reports that in certain circumstances Epic will have to pay Sony additional revenue, as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney testifies. If someone was playing primarily on the PlayStation but paying on the iPhone, this could trigger compensation.

Please send an email to [email protected], leave a comment below and follow us on Twitter.

Details: What is the Fortnite currency court struggle between Apple and Epic Games really about?

Details: Microsoft has never benefited from selling the Xbox console

Details: Naughty Dogs still don’t seem to be able to engage in decent gun combat, a leaked Microsoft report says

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Check the game page for other stories like this.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos