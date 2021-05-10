How to turn Google Sheets into an RSS reader





Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides and tips to help you get the most out of your gadgets, apps and more easily.

A series of articles on Holy Sheets explored everything you can do with Google Sheets, beyond simple numerical calculations, from stock tracking to getting contact details from your website. Today, we welcome all the news addicts of Google Sheets Geeks.

Let’s start with the basics first

Google Sheets has a nice little feature called = IMPORTFEED. This feature allows you to retrieve blog posts and news articles for the latest content items from online publications using RSS or XMLfeed URLs. For example, if you enter = IMPORTFEED (https://thenextweb.com/feed), Google Sheets will get the latest 20 items and place them in the table.

Every item (or article) in the pulled feed will be translated into a line consisting of the title, author, URL, publication date and time, and summary. If you want these headers to appear on the top line, you can change the formula to = IMPORTFEED (https://thenextweb.com/feed, items, TRUE). Also, if you have less than 20 items to display, just add the number at the end: = IMPORTFEED (https://thenextweb.com/feed,items,TRUE, 10).

It’s time to take Google Sheets to the next level

Now that you understand the basics of getting RSS feed data into Google Sheets, let’s see how to mimic the behavior of a proper RSS reader. An RSS reader usually allows you to subscribe to feeds from multiple online publications. You will also typically sort the articles in all of these different publications by publication date (latest items appear at the top). As a result, different publications are combined into one large feed and sorted by date and time.

I have created a template for you to do just that.[サブスクリプションの管理]In the first tab of the Google Sheets document, called, enter the name of the publication you want to follow and the URL of your RSS / XML feed. Templates are limited to 100 subscriptions.

It’s all the work you need to do.[フィード]In another tab, called, the latest 10 items from all these publications are merged into one big feed.

To use the template, follow this link,[ファイル]Go to the menu[コピーを作成]Click. Now that you have a copy of the template in your Google Drive account, you can start modifying the feeds you subscribe to. Also, if you are really interested in or want to change the behavior of the template, you can start looking at the internal behavior of the template by hiding the worker sheet.[表示]After moving to the menu[非表示のシート]Go to.

You now have a simple RSS reader created entirely from Google Sheets. Happy reading (and fine-tuning)!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos