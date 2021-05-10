MenloMicro’s ideal switch technology is named after Fast Company’s 2021 world-changing idea.





Irvine, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Menro Microsystems, known for reinventing electronic switches with ideal switching technology, was named to the Fast Companys 2021 World Changes Ideas Awards. .. Winners are actively involved in the promotion of all electrification, the resolution of health and climate crises, social injustices, or economic inequality, and are deeply committed to the pursuit of innovation. And honor the concept.

Chris Giovanniello, co-founder of Menlo Micro’s SVP Marketing, is proud that Menlo Micros Ideal Switch has been recognized by the Fast Company as the Holy Grail to drive all electrification. After more than 40 years of industry endeavors, Menlo has impacted billions of devices, making them smaller and more connected, and supporting next-generation technologies such as 5G networks. The ideal switch is scalable and cost effective, reducing size, weight and power loss by 99%, minimizing inefficiencies, improving system design capabilities and disrupting new innovation and technology ecosystems. To realize. I was very excited and humbled to receive this award.

Menlo Micros’ Ideal Switch technology combines the benefits of electromechanical switches and solid-state switches with Ideal Switches to create a new switch category that eliminates compromises and trade-offs. After more than 12 years of research and development at General Electric (GE), the Menlo Micro team has developed Ideal Switch technology that enables the development of multiple new products. As a whole new category of switches, Ideal Switch brings a better way of thinking about product development and a new approach to manufacturing that offers cost-effective expansion capabilities to meet market opportunities of over $ 20 billion. ..

The ideal switch innovation impacts all industries, eliminating the compromises required for solid-state switches and mechanical switches and relays, reducing size, weight, power loss, and inefficiency by more than 99%. It greatly contributes to system-level cost reduction. More importantly, the speed at which switching technology can operate has a significant impact on system-level performance. That is, the speed of important circuit reconstruction and protection. While typical mechanical switches operate in a few milliseconds, ideal switches can operate 1000 times faster in just a few microseconds.

The exceptional performance of Menlo Micros Ideal Switch technology has impacted dozens of applications and markets, from power management systems to 5G networks, for electric and self-driving cars, advanced aeroelectronics, and IoT. It enables the electrification of everything from appliances to robotics. More. An ideal switch can survive over 3 billion cycles without compromising performance. Ideal Switch, which has a lifespan 1000 times longer than mechanical relays, is the most reliable micromechanical switch technology available.

There is no doubt that our society and the planet are facing serious problems. Therefore, it is important to recognize organizations that are using ingenuity, influence, design, extensibility, and passion to solve these problems, said Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. .. Our journalists have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects launched since the beginning of 2020 under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel.

This year marks the fifth year and one of the most popular categories is the World-Changing Ideas Award, which includes health and wellness, AI and data. A panel of prominent Fast Company editors and reporters has selected winners and finalists from a pool of over 4,000 entries in transportation, education, food, politics, technology and more. In addition, several new categories have been added, including pandemic support, urban design, and architecture. The 2021 award features entries from around the world, from Brazil to Denmark and Vietnam.

Fast Companys Summer 2021 (May 10 Newsstand) highlights the world’s most creative entrepreneurs and businesses tackling urgent global challenges, with a particular focus on life-saving bassinets. I am. The world’s largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete. 3D printed school; COVID-19 testing kit at home. Mobile voting app. And the cleanest milk in the world.

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created a whole new category of electronic switches using IdealSwitch technology. The ideal switch eliminates compromises and trade-offs by combining the advantages of electromechanical switches and solid-state switches with the best of both worlds. Menlo has reduced size, weight, power, and cost by more than 99% to dozens of industries including healthcare, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, testing and measurement. For more information, please visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the world-changing idea award

World Changes Ideas, one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs, focuses on social interests and aims to enhance the finished products and brave concepts that make the world a better place. Judges from various disciplines select winners, finalists, and prestigious references based on their feasibility and potential impact. Fast Company focuses on ideas with great potential, with the goal of ingenuity and facilitating innovation, and expands the scope of the problem that more people affect us all. Encourage them to start working on a solution.

