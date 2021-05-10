Apple reports that it may use its own modem on the iPhone in 2023





Future iPhones may use Apple’s own wireless modem.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Apple, like most major companies selling phones in the United States, relies on Qualcomm for the wireless modem used in its latest iPhones. However, according to a new investor note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it is subject to change in 2023.

In a note seen by MacRumors, Kuo states that Apple may switch to using its own wireless chip with the launch of the 2023 iPhone. The switch from Qualcomm to in-house baseband chips will take place “at the earliest” within two years, MacRumors said, and Apple expects to tentatively continue to use Qualcomm’s wireless chips in new devices such as the rumored iPhone 13. ing.

It has long been rumored that Apple is developing its own modem division as it seeks to control more of the components that make up the device. In July 2019, the company paid $ 1 billion to acquire Intel’s modem business after chip makers announced plans to withdraw from the modem market. Earlier that year, Apple also resolved a license dispute with Qualcomm, allowing wireless products to use Qualcomm’s modems.

According to a court document in a settlement between Apple and Qualcomm (also discovered by MacRumors), 2021 5G Apple products are expected to use Qualcomm’s updated X60 chip, and 2022 products are said to use the X65 chipset. I will. This document claims that the 2023 product will use either an X65 modem or an unreleased X70, but given a new report from Kuo on Monday, these plans are subject to change.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

