San Diego Opera seems to promote artistic innovation in Opera Hack 2.0





An open show, one of the award-winning projects at Opera Hack, an effort to promote artistic innovation led by San Diego Opera.Photo courtesy of: Screenshots, Opera America, via YouTube

San Diego Opera is launching a four-part online workshop this week ahead of Opera Hack 2.0, an online event that blends art and technology.

The company’s Opera Insights series begins Wednesday at 3:00 pm with a visual storytelling session led by set and costume designer Victoria Tsykun, who has worked with various companies and artists such as the Bolshoi Theater and Lady Gaga.

According to the organizers, the goal of this series, broadcast via Zoom, is to show how (Opera Hack) drives innovation through collaboration and the use of new technologies.

At the first Opera Hack, 40 experts submitted 16 suggestions to a panel of technical and theater-based advisors.

The 2020 winners announced in August last year are:

Open Show is a collaborative, interactive, and visual show bible created for creative and production teams that is easy to use and saves you money during production. The Qualcomm Institute is a musical experience that combines virtual reality, haptic feedback and Space3D. .. Opera Map is a professional database that uses 360 photogrammetric captures for design, planning, and production rentals.

Opera Hack 2.0 partners with local universities and technology companies to come up with creative solutions to the scenarios opera companies are currently facing in today’s changing landscape.

Participants with expertise in areas such as technical direction, lighting design, 3D printing, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, AI and machine learning will work remotely from June 4th to July 2nd. Participate in.

In conclusion, up to three winning proposals will be funded again.

Participants will be led by an advisory board that includes Sara Ellis, Digital Development Director at Royal Shakespeare Company, and Ryan Hunt, Lead Software Engineer at The Walt Disney Company.

David Bennett, General Director of San Diego Opera, hopes that Opera Hack will facilitate learning and collaboration throughout the industry and continue to advance our art form.

Opera Hack 2.0 was made possible by the OPERA America Innovation Grant with the support of the Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.

View comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos