How to add voice control to hi-fi system





As you know, voice control is not the only safeguard for wireless smart speakers. On the Echo Dot (or any other Alexa speaker), barking “Alexa, open Just Eat” or “Hey Google, what’s on my calendar today” to the Google Assistant speaker and hearing that the schedule is clear. happy. It’s a matter of course. However, using spoken language to command your main music system at home may not seem so natural for a serious and great-sounding Hi-Fi setup. It may be a jump that even many audiophiles are reluctant to take. But music lovers, think a little about this. Oral control of Hi-Fi may be necessary at home.

Here’s how you can use voice control as part of your Hi-Fi system, whether you want to use Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s assistant, or Apple’s Siri platform, and whether you want to bring in a traditional dam. I will. ‘We are considering introducing the system in 2021 or investing in a new setup centered on virtual voice support …

(Image credit: Amazon) Add voice control by connecting a smart speaker

One of the easiest ways to give audio to a vintage hi-fi system is to connect an external smart speaker.

The Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker that adds Alexa has its own driver built under a small spherical fabric jacket, but you can instead enhance the audio by playing from the sound system speakers. (Amazon launched a speakerless Echo Input device just for this purpose a few years ago, but it’s now obsolete.) This may be useful, but here the audio quality is limited. Please note in particular.

The Echo Dot offers wired and wireless connectivity and works with almost any integrated amplifier, receiver, soundbar, or active speaker pair with a 3.5mm aux input or Bluetooth connectivity. With either connection, all audio, including Alexa’s verbal answer, will be played from the connected speakers in the system.

Small, cheap and hilarious Amazon Echo Dothas has a 3.5mm output. This means you can wire it to a receiver, integrated amplifier, or powered speaker with a 3.5mm input. It also features built-in Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) Bluetooth. This means you can wirelessly connect to a Bluetooth-enabled receiver, speaker, or soundbar.

Want to run a show with the Google Assistant instead of adding the Google Assistant? Similarly, you can pair Google Nest Mini * (Google version of Echo Dot) via Bluetooth to play voice commands and music on your Bluetooth torting system. However, there is no 3.5mm output.

* You can also do this with older Google smart speakers such as Home Mini.

What about Hi-Fi with Alexa or Google Assistant integrated?

As mentioned, almost any receiver, integrated amplifier, or powered speaker with a 3.5mm input or Bluetooth connection will basically “work” with Alexa (or the Google Assistant) if you already have Alexa. -(Or Google-) Powered device for physical or wireless connection.

However, products that include Alexa or * or the Google Assistant do not require you to already own and connect to a third-party smart device. The “smart” itself of these products has an integrated microphone for receiving commands and running Amazon’s voice software internally, not simply manipulating technology. However, these are currently more or less limited to wireless “smart” speakers.

* Some wireless speakers are platform independent and support both Alexa and Google Assistant such as Sonos One.

What about Amazon Echo Link / Amp or Sonos Amp?

(Image credit: Sonos)

If it’s an Amazon Echo device, that means Alexa needs to be built in, right? Wrong. EchoLink and EchoLink Amp Amazon’s music streamers and music streaming amplifiers don’t have integrated microphones, so you’ll need a third-party Alexa device, such as the Echo Dot, that you follow commands and connect to be part of your voice-controlled music. Is a group throughout your house.

Similarly, the Sonos Amp, which appears to be voice-controllable, doesn’t have a built-in voice-control microphone. However, it does respond to voice commands issued to connected Alexa, Google, and Siri-powered devices, including Sonos One.

Multi-room hi-fi platform that supports Alexa

If you haven’t purchased a Hi-Fi system yet and want to buy one that focuses on the ease of use of your voice assistant, there are several Hi-Fi and home cinema components that incorporate an Alexa-enabled multi-room platform. .. These include those based on Yamaha MusicCast, HEOS by Denon, and BluOS. All of these enhance the Alexa experience when a third-party Alexa device (such as Amazon Echo) is connected through a particular Alexa “skill.”

MusicCastMusicCast is a wireless multi-room audio system built into several Yamaha AV receivers, soundbars and wireless speakers. This allows these devices to be interconnected via a home wi-fi network and controlled by a smartphone or tablet app. By adding Alexa from a third-party Alexa speaker, you can sit on the couch and request music with your MusicCast AV receiver.

For those of you who don’t know, Alexa can be downloaded from the Alexa Skills store or simply “Alexa, enable it.” [skill name].. Since the above skills are cloud-based, they do not occupy device space, so there is no limit to the amount you can enable. There are two Alexa skills that work with MusicCast: theMusicCast Smart Homeskill and theMusicCast skill.

TheMusicCast Smart Homeskill brings standard Alexa commands to your party, such as powering on / off, volume control, play / pause / skip, and more. To turn on the AV receiver in the living room, just say “Alexa, turn on the living room.”

TheMusicCast skill goes beyond the basics and gives you control over your own MusicCast features, such as linking / unlinking rooms and direct access to playlists and favorites. To access your MusicCast skills, you need to add “ask MusicCast to” after the “Alexa” wake word (or whatever the wake word is). For example, “Alexa, ask MusicCast to link your living room to your kitchen.”

(Image credit: Future)

BluOS, an operating system developed by BluOSNAD Electronics and its sister brand Bluesound, is at the core of these two brands, as well as the connectivity between Dali and Monitor Audio.

To add Alexa voice control to your BluOS multi-room system, simply download your BluOS voice control skills in the Alexa app and link your BluOS-enabled products. Then tell Alexa to play songs and playlists from subscribed services such as Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer, adjust the volume level, and pause playback with a single voice command. I can do it.

BluVoice is a voice control interface (or trigger word) that acts as an intermediary between BluOS-compatible voice assistants, so BluOS owners can play new songs on their Echo devices with Alexa, BluVoice and Tidal. Please ask me to do it. “

As with DTS Play-Fi, to use Alexa with DTS Play-Fi hi-fi products, you need to ask a connected speaker that supports Alexa to play music. This allows you to play music on other compatible Play-Fi products.

HEOS What Hi-Fi would you like to introduce about the HEOS platform? The 2020 award-winning Denon AVC-X3700H (above). This is an 8K capable home cinema amplifier, but you can also take advantage of AVC-X3700H’shi-res audio decoding and double-speed DSD for files up to 24-bit / 192kHz when used to play music. The most important thing about voice control is at least the HEOS home entertainment skills you enable in the Alexa app. This means you can control all your HEOS-enabled devices by talking to Alexa. Supports HEOS-based Denon and Marantz kits. AirPlay 2 can also benefit from Siri voice control when controlled by an iOS (iOS 11.4 or later) device. It guides us …

Can I use Siri to control my system by voice?

That is, as long as something in the system supports AirPlay 2.

Apple’s Siri Voice Assistant is integrated into the Apple HomePod or HomePod Mini smart speakers, but other speakers (such as Sonos One) and streaming systems (such as Bluesound Powernode 2i and KEF LSX) rely on AirPlay 2 connecting to iOS devices. .. Talk to Siri. Open the Apple Home App on your iPhone or iPad[アクセサリの追加]Simply select to add, group, and voice control your devices via Siri.

However, Siri’s usefulness is more limited than Alexa or the Google Assistant, and you can only directly request playback of music stored locally on your Apple Music or iOS device. You can ask to play from Spotify, but you have to say “on Spotify” after the request.

More:

See our selection of the best smart speakers 2021

Or the best multi-room system 2021

Do you want to start from scratch?Read the best hi-fi system 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos