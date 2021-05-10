Vodafone, Google Cloud Develops Global Platform to “Promote Data Analytics, Insights and Learning”





According to Vodafone and Google Cloud, the data platform can process about 50 terabytes of data per day.

Vodafone and Google Cloud recently expanded their existing contracts to jointly build a new integrated data platform with the ability to process large amounts of data and move it globally from multiple systems to the cloud. The platform, called “Nucleus,” includes a new system called “Dynamo,” which together can process about 50 terabytes of data per day, according to the two companies. This is equivalent to 25,000 hours of HD film.

Pair wants the platform to facilitate the use of reliable and secure data analytics, insights and learning to help Vodafone customers around the world deploy new digital products and services.

Vodafone is laying a strong foundation for the digital future, commented Vodafone CTO Johan Wibergh. Using the combined strengths of Vodafone and Google Clouds engineering expertise, when it’s securely processed and made available throughout the footprint, there’s a huge amount of data, customers, governments, and where they live and serve. We will transform our services into a society where we are.

Both Nucleus and Dynamo are built in-house by Vodafone and Google Cloud by 1,000 team members in Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. Through the release of smart network capabilities, Dynamo will allow Vodafone to adjust new services for homes and businesses, such as sudden increases in broadband speeds.

According to both companies, Vodafone’s customers expect some significant benefits from data-driven analytics, including increased mobile, fixed, TV content and connectivity services, and smart network services with more personalized content and applications. I can do it. Percentage of current Google Cloud footprints from eight markets to the entire Vodafone footprint.

In addition, Vodafone will replatform the entire SAP environment into Google Cloud, including the migration of core SAP workloads and major enterprise SAP modules such as SAP Central Finance.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian says carriers are increasingly using data and analytics to differentiate their customer experience, which isn’t as important as it is during today’s pandemics. We are pleased to be selected as Vodafones Global Strategic Cloud Partner for Analytics and SAP to jointly innovate new products that accelerate the digital transformation of the industry.

Related article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos